Politics :  'I can tell you who is going to win': Trump says if Tillerson called him a 'moron,' they should take IQ tests and compare scores

President Donald Trump weighed in again on an NBC report that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called him a "moron" — and suggested an IQ test.

In an interview with Forbes published Tuesday, Trump dismissed the story as false, and offered a solution.

"I think it's fake news," said Trump of the reported "moron" quip. "But if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests."

"And I can tell you who is going to win," Trump said.

NBC News said Tillerson's "moron" comment followed a meeting on Afghanistan in which Trump compared "the decision-making process on troop levels to the renovation of a high-end New York restaurant." Also around this time, Trump made a politicized speech to the Boy Scouts of America, which Tillerson once led.

In the Forbes interview, Trump responds to undercutting Tillerson's reported negotiations with North Korea.

"He was wasting his time," Trump said. "I'm not undermining ... I think I'm actually strengthening authority."

Trump has consistently maintained throughout his public life that his "IQ is one of the highest," but his political opponents have frequently taken to deriding his ideas and mental well being.

Most recently, Republican Senator Bob Corker compared the Trump White House to an "adult day care center" where aides constantly work to keep Trump from bumbling, possibly into World War III.