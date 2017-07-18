Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Hugh Hewitt compares group of GOP senators opposed to healthcare bill to a 'Game of Thrones' kill list

Politics Hugh Hewitt compares group of GOP senators opposed to healthcare bill to a 'Game of Thrones' kill list

  • Published:

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt called out the group of Republican senators who have refused to support the GOP healthcare bill.

Arya Stark from "Game of Thrones." play

Arya Stark from "Game of Thrones."

(HBO)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt called out the group of Republican senators who have refused to vote for the GOP healthcare bill, comparing them to a "Games of Thrones" kill list and promising to campaign against them.

"We know the list to blame. It's like #AryaStark list. And it just keeps getting longer: Heller, Johnson, then Collins and Paul, then Lee and Moran and we will add the 'no' votes on 'RepealPlus2Years," Hewitt wrote in a series of tweets on Tuesday, referring to the "Game of Thrones" character Arya Stark, who keeps a running list of people she wants to kill.

Republican Sens. Dean Heller, Ron Johnson, Susan Collins, Rand Paul, Mike Lee, and Jerry Moran have all announced that they will not support the Better Care Reconciliation Act, effectively killing the bill.

Hewitt was critical of the group, calling them "cavalier about those w/o coverage, about their promises, about costs," and argued the Republican lawmakers will have a tough time being reelected.

During his Tuesday radio show featuring an interview with North Dakota Republican Sen. John Thune, Hewitt laid particular blame on Heller, the Nevada senator who has refused to support any Obamacare replacement bill that, in Heller's words, "takes insurance away from tens of millions of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Nevadans."

"I think Dean Heller is doomed unless this thing moves on," Hewitt told Thune. "I’ll be campaigning against him every single day. Is there a reality check? Do people understand ... how outraged the base is?"

In a tweet, Hewitt said he would rather Heller be replaced by a Democrat than have him serve another term after saying he'd vote against the BCRA and a full repeal of Obamacare.

Hewitt also predicted that his listeners would stop donating money to the National Republican Senatorial Committee if the Obamacare replacement bill fails to pass.

"I don’t believe any of my listeners will give a dime to the National Republican Senatorial Committee if this fails," Hewitt said. "I just wanted to tell you that so you can relay that to the caucus — not one dime."

Top 3

1 Politics Pablo Escobar and 'El Chapo' Guzman: How 2 of the world's most...bullet
2 Politics Turkey has agreed to buy Russia's advanced missile-defense...bullet
3 Politics Osinbajo meets Nigeria’s ailing president in London for...bullet

Politics

Donald Trump Jr.
Politics Less than half of Trump voters don't believe Donald Jr. met with Russians about Clinton dirt
Steve Bannon
Politics Here's what Matt Drudge told Steve Bannon on election night
Sen. Jerry Moran jumped the tracks of the subway that connects Congressional buildings to get away from a crowd of reporters on Tuesday.
Politics A Republican senator jumped subway tracks to try to get away from reporters asking about the healthcare bill
Donald Trump Jr.
Politics The 8th person who was at Trump Jr.'s Russia meeting has been identified