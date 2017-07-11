Politics :  His father's staunchest defender: The life of Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump, Jr., the president's eldest son, has always been the most detail-oriented, business-focused child, leaving the spotlight to his father and his sister, Ivanka.

"I know the entertainment stuff helps us," he told Forbes in 2006. "But somebody's got to stay here to remind everybody that we build buildings."

Today, Jr. is the one in charge of building those buildings, now leading The Trump Organization with his brother, Eric.

But his life hasn't been without drama, and he's always been one of his father's staunchest defenders. Now embroiled in the latest Russia revelation, many are wondering more about Jr. Here's what we know:

Donald Trump Jr. was born in Manhattan on December 31, 1977 to President Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana. As the first-born, was named after his father.

Jr. was whisked off to boarding school with his brother Eric after his parents divorce, and went to The Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania for high school.

Source: Vanity Fair

When he was 12, he didn't speak to his father for a year, after the elder Trump encouraged gossip magazines to chronicle his divorce from Ivana.

Source: The New York Times

For college, he went to the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, where Jr. studied finance and real estate. His siblings Ivanka and Tiffany, and their father, also attended Wharton.

Source: The Trump Organization

After graduation, he took a year off from studies and work, living in Aspen, Colorado, where he "hunted, fished, and camped, lived out of the back of a truck, and bartended."

Sources: Vanity Fair, The New York Times

Jr. learned his outdoor skills from his maternal grandfather, who was a role model for him growing up. He spent six to eight weeks during the summers in Czechoslovakia with his grandparents as a child.

Source: The New York Times

According to him, he speaks Czech fluently, the native language of his mother, Ivana, and her parents.

Source: Twitter

When he returned home in September, 2001, he went to work for his father. His mother once said, "When they turned 21, I handed them over to [Trump] and said, 'Here's the finished product.'"

Source: Vanity Fair

Donald Jr. met model Vanessa Kay Haydon in 2003 at a fashion show when his father introduced them. The couple married on November 12, 2005 at the family's Mar-a-Lago resort, with his aunt, Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, officiating the ceremony.

Sources: The New York Times, The New York Times, Vanity Fair

The couple now have five children: Kai (b. 2007), Donald III (b. 2009), Tristan (b. 2011) Spencer (b. 2012), and Chloe (b. 2014).

Source: People

After being a bit of a partier in his youth (resulting in one arrest in Aspen on charges of public intoxication), Donald Jr. now abstains from alcohol, like his father.

Source: The New York Times

Over the years, Trump rose to the position of executive vice president at his father's organization, in charge of various building projects, hotels, condos, and golf courses, notably taking the lead on constructing the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago.

Sources: Vanity Fair, The Trump Organization

In a 2006 cover story on the two eldest children, Forbes called Ivanka "the spotlight-loving Ms. Outside," and her brother "the detail-obsessed Mr. Inside."

Source: Forbes

Donald Jr. appeared as a boardroom adviser with Ivanka on their father's reality TV show "The Apprentice."

Source: New York Times

Donald Jr. started a building materials company, Titan Atlas Manufacturing, with three business partners in 2010. By 2012, the company ceased operations due to tax liens filed for unpaid sales and withholding taxes.

Sources: Vanity Fair, The Post and Courier

Titan Atlas continued with legal troubles through 2016. There has been a pending lawsuit between the company and Saint-Gobain Adfors, an international construction company, since April 2016.

Source: Vanity Fair

Jr.'s love of hunting got upset the internet during the campaign, when a picture surfaced of him and his brother Eric posing with a dead leopard, which lost "The Apprentice" one of its sponsors.

Source: The Washington Post

Donald Jr. also stirred political trouble with a tweet that compared Syrian refugees to the Skittles candy. "Speaking the truth might upset those who would rather be politically correct than safe," he said in defense.

Source: Business Insider

After his father won the presidency, Donald Jr. joined the transition team as a member of the executive committee.

Source: Vanity Fair

Donald Jr. and his brother Eric are now serving as trustees of the Trump Organization and running the company together while their father serves as president.

Source: Business Insider

Under their leadership, The Trump Organization plans to launch "American Idea" hotels aimed at mid-market customers in areas where their father won big. The first three are rolling out in Mississippi.

Source: Business Insider.

Donald Jr. fell into political hot water in March when he quoted London Mayor Sadiq Khan out of context, making Khan look relaxed about the issue of terrorism in London. The tweet came after a terrorist attack in Westminster, but the article he quoted was six months old.

Source: The Guardian

Donald Jr. has been one of his father's most vocal defenders. In June, he blasted former FBI director James Comey's, sending over 80 tweets during Comey's live testimony before Congress.

Sources: Business Insider, AP

Donald Jr. fell into the Russia controversy after The New York Times reported on Sunday that he took a meeting with a Russian lawyer who told him she had damaging information about Clinton.

Source: Business Insider

The outfall of the news has led some to wonder if the meeting raised new questions about collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. And for now, it has also made Donald Trump Jr. the most Googled Trump child.

Sources: Twitter, Business Insider