Politics :  Hillary Clinton will donate campaign contributions from Harvey Weinstein to charity

Hillary Clinton said she would gift previous campaign contributions from disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to charity. Clinton made the announcement in response to a question on the matter in a CNN interview on Tuesday.

"Of course I will do that. I give 10% of my income to charity every year. This will be part of that. There's no doubt about it," Clinton said.

Clinton, who was twice a Democratic presidential candidate — once in 2008 and again in 2016 — also served as a senator in New York in the early 2000s and as secretary of state during President Barack Obama's first term. Over the course of her political career, her campaigns have received about $26,000 in donations from Weinstein according to the Federal Election Commission.

Weinstein is one of a handful of Hollywood power players who regularly fundraise for and donate to Democratic candidates, several of whom have said they would also give Weinstein-linked contributions to charity in light of the sexual harassment scandal engulfing him and his media empire. Clinton on Tuesday said she was "shocked and appalled" by the allegations against Weinstein, and said such behavior "cannot be tolerated."

The former film executive has all but become a persona non grata in the days since the harassment accusations were revealed. He was fired from his own film company on Sunday and has been almost universally condemned inside and outside the entertainment world.

Watch Hillary Clinton's comments on Weinstein below: