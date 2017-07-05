Politics :  Hillary Clinton fires back after official GOP Twitter account asks for her healthcare plan

Hillary Clinton fired back at the official Republican Party Twitter account after it asked for her healthcare plan on Wednesday.

The Republican National Committee's Twitter account went after Democrats on Wednesday with a string of clips that featured Democratic political figures admitting the faults with the Affordable Care Act, the law better known as Obamacare.

Each tweet claimed Democrats have no healthcare alternative and asked the politicians — such as Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as well as former President Bill Clinton — for their plans to fix the ACA.

One of the tweets featured a clip of Hillary Clinton speaking at a 2016 campaign event about the flaws of the ACA.

"'We've got to fix what’s broken.' Where's your plan, @HillaryClinton?" the RNC tweeted.

In reply, Clinton linked to a page from her campaign website with details on plans to expand insurance coverage, bring down drug prices, combat rising insurance premiums, and more.

"Right here. Includes radical provisions like how not to kick 23 mil ppl off their coverage. Feel free to run w/ it," Clinton tweeted along with the link.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the House GOP Obamacare replacement — the American Health Care Act — would result in 23 million more people without insurance coverage in 2026 compared to the baseline under Obamacare.

And the Senate version of the bill has been stalled due to a disagreement between the moderate and conservative members of the GOP conference. That bill, called the Better Care Reconciliation Act, would leave 22 million more people without insurance by 2026, according to the CBO.