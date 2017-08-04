Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Here's why two tons of ivory were crushed in Central Park

New York state officials on highlighted efforts to eradicate the illegal ivory trade. A 2014 law made it illegal to sell, buy and possess ivory except in certain circumstances but the trade continues. The trade has taken an enormous toll on elephant and rhino populations in Africa. At the current rate of poaching, both species could become extinct in the upcoming years.

The Central Park event resulted from a partnership among the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the Wildlife Conservation Society, and jeweler Tiffany & Company. Anti-ivory events will continue in the upcoming week in the run-up to World Elephant Day on August 12.

