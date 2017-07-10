Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Here's what happens to a suppressor on an M249 SAW after firing 700 rounds nonstop

M249's suppressor explodes after 700 rounds. To be clear, this qualifies as ridiculously overdoing it and is not advisable.

(West Coast Armory via Youtube)
The US Armed Forces widely uses the M249 SAW light machine gun, as it's tried and tested on the battlefield, but all weapons have limitations, as a new video from West Coast Armory shows.

To test the durability of a suppressor, a device used to mask muzzle flash and muffle sound from firearms, the guys at West Coast Armory, a Washington state-based gun range, set up the M249 on a bipod and fed a belt of 700 rounds through it.

To be clear, this qualifies as ridiculously overdoing it and is not advisable in any but the most controlled scenarios.

In the clip below, watch the suppressor get utterly destroyed and the M249's barrel become red hot.

