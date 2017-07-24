Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Here's Trump's approval rating in every state

President Donald Trump has proven to be a divisive figure in his first six months in office, and Americans' views of how well he's doing his job vary widely across the country.

On Monday, Gallup released estimates of Trump's job approval rating in each of the 50 states, based on a collection of over 81,000 survey results between the president's inauguration on January 20 and June 30.

It's worth noting that the extended time interval, while necessary to ensure large enough sample sizes in each state to make reasonable estimates of the president's approval rating, means that views of Trump may have changed amid a tumultuous six months. Still, Gallup's results provide at least some idea of where the president stands across the states.

The president won all 17 of the states where he had an approval rating of at least 50%. However, approval was in the low 40s in several states he won in November, including in states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, where he won razor-thin victories that put him over the top in the Electoral College.

Here's the president's job approval rating in each state in the first six months of his term:

(Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Gallup)

