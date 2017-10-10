Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Here's how the US military refuels B-52 warplanes in midair

Politics Here's how the US military refuels B-52 warplanes in midair

  • Published: , Refreshed:

US Air Force B-52 planes conduct aerial refueling which helps keep the planes airborne longer and saves time landing and refueling.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US Air Force B-52 planes conduct aerial refueling which helps keep the planes airborne longer and saves time landing and refueling. Following is a transcript of the video.

US Air Force B-52 planes conduct aerial refueling. The process helps keep the planes airborne longer and saves time on landing and having to refuel. This refueling technique is called "flying boom". It's a difficult method that both aircrafts have to navigate.

Here's how the mission is completed: The receiver aircraft approaches the tanker plane from behind. Once they are about 100 feet close to each other, the B-52 slows down. Now both aircrafts are flying at the same speed. A giant telescoping tube is placed in the front of the B-52. Once the boom attaches in, the tanker plane can start pumping the gas. It can pump as fast as 6,000 pounds per minute.

The flying boom technique relies on the boom operator and with the pilot's maneuvers. It's a delicate ballet for these massive planes.

Top 3

1 Politics Mueller's next move, the Steele dossier, and an NSA hack — the...bullet
2 Politics This US plane doubles as Mission Control during nuclear war—...bullet
3 Politics Leaked emails show International Criminal Court tried to...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

President Donald Trump
Politics Trump has a new plan to try to undercut Obamacare
President Donald Trump has had to deal with an evolved North Korean threat, and he's chosen to fight fire with fire.
Politics Trump's fiery, furious threats to 'totally destroy' North Korea might just work
null
Politics Trump bashes ESPN's ratings, broadcaster who called him a white supremacist
Emergency services set up a makeshift medical centre in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip.
Politics UPDATED: This timeline shows exactly how the Las Vegas massacre unfolded