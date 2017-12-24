Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Here's how the US military celebrates Christmas when serving in warzones

Politics Here's how the US military celebrates Christmas when serving in warzones

  • Published:

Whether serving at home, or far abroad, Christmas is a time for everyone to celebrate.

Santa Claus visits U.S. Airmen of the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing and their family members at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., Dec. 2, 2017.

Santa Claus visits U.S. Airmen of the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing and their family members at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., Dec. 2, 2017.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Megan Floyd)
Christmas is one of the most celebrated holidays of the year.

All across the United States, civilians will light up Christmas, stockings will be hung, and the front lawns of countless homes are brightened up by some truly impressive Christmas lights.

The men and women of the world's militaries don't sit out on these festivities either. Whether serving at home, or far abroad, Christmas is a time for everyone to celebrate.

Here are some photos that show how soldiers, sailors, and airmen celebrate Christmas:

Despite being deployed to deserts, soldiers find a way to put up Christmas trees at their bases, like this one in Afghanistan.

Despite being deployed to deserts, soldiers find a way to put up Christmas trees at their bases, like this one in Afghanistan. play

Despite being deployed to deserts, soldiers find a way to put up Christmas trees at their bases, like this one in Afghanistan.

(Shutterstock)


Some holiday themed humor can be seen. Here, a soldier rides a military motorcycle dressed as Santa Claus after distributing gifts in Ghazni province, Afghanistan on December 24, 2005.

Some holiday themed humor can be seen. Here, a soldier rides a military motorcycle dressed as Santa Claus after distributing gifts in Ghazni province, Afghanistan on December 24, 2005. play

Some holiday themed humor can be seen. Here, a soldier rides a military motorcycle dressed as Santa Claus after distributing gifts in Ghazni province, Afghanistan on December 24, 2005.

(Associated Press)


Some servicemen take their holiday spirit on missions. Like this US airman wearing a Santa hat during a Christmas visit operation on December 2 this year.

Some servicemen take their holiday spirit on missions. Like this US airman wearing a Santa hat during a Christmas visit operation on December 2 this year. play

Some servicemen take their holiday spirit on missions. Like this US airman wearing a Santa hat during a Christmas visit operation on December 2 this year.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Megan Floyd)


Land-based equipment are also sometimes decorated, like this armored vehicle decorated with Christmas wreaths at Camp Adder, Iraq.

Land-based equipment are also sometimes decorated, like this armored vehicle decorated with Christmas wreaths at Camp Adder, Iraq. play

Land-based equipment are also sometimes decorated, like this armored vehicle decorated with Christmas wreaths at Camp Adder, Iraq.

(Reuters)


Not to be outdone, other contingents of NATO's security mission often decorate their own equipment. This German Bundeswehr Ding was decorated as an Advent calendar with Christmas lights in Kunduz, Afghanistan on December 3, 2012.

Not to be outdone, other contingents of NATO's security mission often decorate their own equipment. This German Bundeswehr Ding was decorated as an Advent calendar with Christmas lights in Kunduz, Afghanistan on December 3, 2012. play

Not to be outdone, other contingents of NATO's security mission often decorate their own equipment. This German Bundeswehr Ding was decorated as an Advent calendar with Christmas lights in Kunduz, Afghanistan on December 3, 2012.

(Reuters)


Prayer services are held on Christmas Eve, and on Christmas Day. Here, US troops attend a Christmas celebration at Bagram air field on December 25, 2011.

Prayer services are held on Christmas Eve, and on Christmas Day. Here, US troops attend a Christmas celebration at Bagram air field on December 25, 2011. play

Prayer services are held on Christmas Eve, and on Christmas Day. Here, US troops attend a Christmas celebration at Bagram air field on December 25, 2011.

(Reuters)


Of course, soldiers will get a large Christmas dinner, just like this one in Balad Iraq, 2011.

Of course, soldiers will get a large Christmas dinner, just like this one in Balad Iraq, 2011. play

Of course, soldiers will get a large Christmas dinner, just like this one in Balad Iraq, 2011.

(Reuters)


To show appreciation, high ranking officers will serve the food. Here Afghan and US generals serve Christmas dinner to soldiers and service members with the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force in Kabul, Afghanistan on December 25, 2012.

To show appreciation, high ranking officers will serve the food. Here Afghan and US generals serve Christmas dinner to soldiers and service members with the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force in Kabul, Afghanistan on December 25, 2012. play

To show appreciation, high ranking officers will serve the food. Here Afghan and US generals serve Christmas dinner to soldiers and service members with the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force in Kabul, Afghanistan on December 25, 2012.

(Associated Press)


Christmas is also celebrated on forward operating bases like this one in the Laghman province, Afghanistan, with Polish and American troops participating.

Christmas is also celebrated on forward operating bases like this one in the Laghman province, Afghanistan, with Polish and American troops participating. play

Christmas is also celebrated on forward operating bases like this one in the Laghman province, Afghanistan, with Polish and American troops participating.

(Reuters)


Back home, active duty military personnel will do what they can to remember those fallen. Sgt. 1C Kenneth Baer, US Army active duty, places a Christmas wreath at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado on December 17, 2016.

Back home, active duty military personnel will do what they can to remember those fallen. Sgt. 1C Kenneth Baer, US Army active duty, places a Christmas wreath at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado on December 17, 2016. play

Back home, active duty military personnel will do what they can to remember those fallen. Sgt. 1C Kenneth Baer, US Army active duty, places a Christmas wreath at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado on December 17, 2016.

(Reuters)


Santa will make a regular appearance at bases all across the world.

Santa will make a regular appearance at bases all across the world. play

Santa will make a regular appearance at bases all across the world.

(Reuters)


As well as to help out at home.

As well as to help out at home. play

As well as to help out at home.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aaron Hostutler)


Merry Christmas!

A US F-16 pilot of Iraq wears a Santa hat during strikes against ISIS on Christmas Day, December 25, 2016.

A US F-16 pilot of Iraq wears a Santa hat during strikes against ISIS on Christmas Day, December 25, 2016.

(US Defense Department)


