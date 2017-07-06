Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Here's everything we know about Trump's 26-year-old executive assistant who makes $95,000 a year

In January, it was announced that Madeleine Westerhout would be an executive assistant to President Trump.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Madeleine Westerhout became a familiar face in late 2016, when she was frequently photographed guiding then president-elect Donald Trump's guests — such as Rick Perry, Mitch McConnell, and Goldman Sach's Gary Cohn — through the lobby of Trump Tower.

While some media outlets dubbed her the "elevator girl," Westerhout was quickly establishing her role within the Trump transition team. In January, it was announced that she would be an executive and special assistant to the president himself — making calls for the president and helping schedule his days. On June 30, the White House published the Staff Salaries report, revealing Westerhout's $95,000 annual salary.

Here's everything we know about 26-year-old Westerhout.

Westerhout grew up in California, and went to the College of Charleston in South Carolina. She graduated in 2013 with a degree in political science.

(College of Charleston/Facebook)

Source: The College Today



In 2012, Westerhout took time off school to work as an intern for the Mitt Romney presidential campaign.



In 2013, she worked as a special projects and volunteer coordinator for South Carolina's former state senator, John Kuhn, during his unsuccessful Congressional bid.

(John Kuhn for Congress/Facebook)


After that, Westerhout worked with California's conservative Rep. John Campbell. Campbell, who represented the Orange County area, had held a seat on the House Financial Services Committee. He did not seek reelection in 2014.

(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Source: Politico



After working with Campbell, Westerhout got a staff position at the Republican National Committee. There she was assisting Chief of Staff Katie Walsh. During her time with the RNC, Westerhout began assisting the Trump transition team, which included then RNC Chairman, Reince Priebus. Priebus is now Trump’s chief of staff.

(Cliff Owen/AP)


It was while she was assisting Walsh that Westerhout was tasked with escorting guests from the front doors and into the elevator in Trump Tower. She was pictured with a number of politicians and CEOs, including Rick Perry.

(Brendan McDermid/Reuters)


She also met Representative Michael McCaul from Texas...

(Mike Segar/Retuers)


... And Randall Stephenson, CEO of AT&T.

(Mike Segar/Reuters)


Once hired as President Trump's executive and special assistant in January, Westerhout was trained by Trump's longtime assistant, Rhona Graff. Graff had worked with Trump at the Trump Organization since 1987.

(Astrid Stawiar/Getty Images)

Source: New York Times



On June 30, the White House published the mandatory Staff Salaries report, revealing Westerhout's $95,000 annual salary.

Source: Whitehouse.gov



Since beginning her job at the White House, Westerhout has been posting photos from within the West Wing on Instagram.



Here, she poses with Kid Rock and Ted Nugent in the Oval Office. The two visited the White House as Sarah Palin's guests back in April.

Soure: Billboard



She's also spent time at the Trump International Hotel in DC.



And she's flown on Air Force One.



"It’s such an honor," Westerhout told her alumni newspaper, The College Today, of the job.

Source: The College Today



