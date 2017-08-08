Politics :  Here’s every law Trump has signed in his first 200 days

Monday marks President Donald Trump's 200th day in office.

While the White House has consistently touted its legislative success in the face of "historic Democratic obstructionism," the administration has yet to fulfill any major legislative achievements, even with Republicans in control of both houses of Congress.

"I think we've been about as active as you can possibly be at a just about record-setting pace," Trump said in June of his administration's policy achievements.

While Republican attempts to pass a bill repealing and replacing Obamacare have thus far failed, Trump's predecessor signed a $787 billion economic stimulus package into law less than one month into his presidency.

Since taking office, Trump has signed 44 congressional actions — by comparison, former President Barack Obama signed 46 — but a large portion of them are straightforward repeals of Obama-era regulations. In early July, The Washington Post reported that 60% of the bills Trump had signed so far contain just one page of text.

Here are all the laws Trump has signed leading up to his 200th day:

On February 16, Trump signed a congressional action repealing an Obama-era regulation which prevented coal-mining companies from dumping debris and toxic waste into streams and waterways.

Source: GovTrack

Trump signed H.J.R. 40 on February 28. The law repeals an Obama-era rule that prohibited the mentally disabled from being able to purchase firearms. Obama signed the executive action, which mandated that the Social Security Administration submit names of mentally ill individuals to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System following the San Bernardino terrorist attack in 2015.

Source: Congress

Also on February 28, Trump signed the "Promoting Women In Entrepreneurship Act." The law authorizes the National Science Foundation to support entrepreneurial programs for women.

Source: The White House

H.R. 321, the "Inspiring the Next Space Pioneers, Innovators, Researchers, and Explorers (INSPIRE) Women Act," was signed into law by Trump on February 28. The law mandates that within 90 days of the law's passage, a plan must be submitted to the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology for how NASA scientists can engage with and promote female STEM students from K-12.

Source: The White House

On March 13, the president signed a bill designating a Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare center in Butler County, Pennsylvania the "Abie Abraham VA Clinic."

Source: GovTrack

The president signed a Congressional Review Act resolution which rolled back financial disclosure requirements for energy companies mandated by Dodd-Frank. The stipulation required that energy companies disclose payments made to governments that related to fossil fuel development.

Source: Business Insider and The White House

H.R. 72, which Trump signed into law on January 31, authorizes the Government Accountability Office to obtain all federal agency records needed for the GAO to perform its duties.

Source: The White House

Trump signed a Senate bill into law on January 20 which allowed him to appoint General James Mattis as defense secretary. Prior to the bill's passage, federal law prohibited individuals from becoming defense secretary until they had been out of the armed forces for at least seven years. Mattis retired from the Marine Corps in 2013.

Source: The White House

In March, Trump signed a Senate bill authorizing the appropriation of funds towards NASA research and exploration.

On March 27, Trump signed a resolution repealing an Obama-era rule, known as the "blacklisting rule," which prevented the government from working with contractors who had been in violation of labor laws, had engaged in wage theft, or were responsible for workplace safety violations in the last three years.

Source: The White House

On March 27, Trump signed a Congressional Review Act resolution abolishing an Obama-era land management rule aimed at streamlining the process for making federal land use decisions. The change will make it more difficult for the government to implement large-scale land use initiatives, including for environmental protection purposes.

Source: The White House and VICE News

Trump authorized the repeal of another Obama-era rule which mandated that all states issue ratings for teacher-prep courses within their borders.

Source: The White House

The president signed an action which abolished Obama-era federal standards that determined school success based on student performance.

Source: The White House

Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, which designates March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day and encourages the display of the American flag on that day.

Source: The White House

On March 31, Trump abolished an Obama-era rule which limited the number of unemployment applicants states could drug test. The change was strongly opposed by civil rights and labor groups.

Source: The White House and VICE News

Also on March 31, Trump signed a bill which designated a VA clinic in American Samoa to be named the Faleomavaega Eni Fa'aua'a Hunkin VA Clinic.

Source: The White House

Trump signed a Senate resolution approving a memorial to recognize military men and women who had served in support of Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield.

Source: The White House

Trump signed a House resolution that abolished Obama-era hunting restrictions on national wildlife refuges in Alaska. The rule was intended to protect predator species like wolves and bears from being hunted. The rule that Trump repealed also imposed a ban on aerial hunting, live-trapping or baiting predators, and from hunting those predators while they were near their dens or cubs.

Sources: The White House and NPR

In early April, Trump signed a House joint resolution which eliminated workplace safety regulations implemented by Obama which were aimed at reducing injuries and deaths in the workplace.

Source: The White House

Trump also signed a bill into law which provided for the appointment of members to the Office of Compliance's Board of Directors in order to replace members whose terms were expiring in 2017.

Source: The White House

Trump authorized a Congressional Review Act bill which eliminated Obama-era rules protecting private citizens' internet and browsing data from being used by their internet providers.

Source: The White House

Trump signed a measure on April 13 which allows states to withhold Title X family-planning funds from clinics that provide abortion services.

Source: The White House

Trump signed a House resolution which eliminated a Labor Department rule regulating how large cities and municipalities design payroll deduction savings programs.

Trump signed a bill authorizing a number of programs to enhance weather forecasting and alerts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Source: The White House and Congress

Trump signed a bipartisan measure on April 19 extending the duration of the Veterans Choice Program, a stopgap measure that allows veterans who have difficulty accessing Veterans Affairs healthcare services to receive private care. The bill will extend the program until funding is exhausted, likely in early 2018.

Source: The White House and VICE News

Trump signed a Senate resolution reappointing Steve Case as a citizen regent of the Board of Regents at the Smithsonian Institution.

Source: The White House

Trump signed a measure reappointing Michael Govan as a citizen regent of the Board of Regents of the Smithsonian Institution.

Source: The White House

Also in April, Trump signed a Senate resolution reappointing Roger W. Ferguson as a citizen regent of the Board of Regents of the Smithsonian Institution.

Source: The White House

On May 5, Trump signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017, which funds the federal government until the end of September 2017 — the end of the fiscal year.

Source: GovTrack

Trump signed a bill on May 8 directing the State Department to rejoin the Bureau International des Expositions, a global body that organizes world expos and fairs, in an attempt to boost tourism and US job creation.

Source: GovTrack

The president signed a bipartisan measure repealing an Obama-era rule that intended to centralize the zoning and planning of transit corridors between municipalities. The move will restore control over these processes to local entities.

Source: VICE News

Trump signed a bipartisan measure directing the Government Services Administration to reimburse federal employees when they use "innovative" alternative transportation services, including Uber, Lyft and bike-share programs.

Source: GovTrack

On May 17, the president signed a repeal of a rule enacted by Obama's Labor Department that would have made it less costly for states to create retirement plans for the millions of workers who do not have access to retirement savings accounts through their employers. The move will benefit mutual funds, which could have lost investors to the government-provided plans.

Source: GovTrack

In June, Trump signed the bipartisan "Public Safety Officers' Benefits Improvement Act of 2017," which is intended to improve efficiency and transparency in the process by which police officers receive government benefits.

Source: VICE News

In another uncontroversial move, Trump signed the American Law Enforcement Heroes Act of 2017, amending the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act of 1968 to allow government funds to be used to recruit military veterans for law enforcement positions.

Source: GovTrack

On June 6, the president signed a relatively bipartisan measure to reduce mismanagement of the Department of Homeland Security's transit fleet. According to a 2015 DHS inspector general report, the agency had too many vehicles and had over-authorized their use.

Source: VICE News

On June 6, Trump signed a law entitled, "To Designate the Federal Building and United States Courthouse Located at 718 Church Street in Nashville, Tennessee, as the 'Fred D. Thompson Federal Building and United States Courthouse.'" Thompson, who died in 2015, was an actor and former Tennessee senator.

Source: GovTrack

On June 14, the president signed the "Follow the Rules Act," which protects federal workers from retaliation when they refuse to follow their employer's orders if they violate congressional rules and regulations, rather than simply laws, as ensured by the Whistleblower Protection Act.

Source: GovTrack

On June 23, Trump signed the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017, which was introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, and is intended to increase protections for VA whistleblowers and simplify the process for firing employees. The bill enjoyed significant bipartisan support.

Source: GovTrack and VICE News

On June 27, Trump signed into law a small change to the US Code, which is intended to make it easier for federal employees to receive stays during reviews of their suspensions or terminations.

Source: GovTrack

Trump signed the Securing our Agriculture and Food Act, which changes the Homeland Security Act of 2002 to protect US food, agriculture, and veterinary sectors from terrorism.

Source: GovTrack

In early August, Congress, with veto-proof majorities, forced Trump to signed legislation imposing new sanctions on Russia, Iran, and North Korea and limiting his ability to remove or alter them without congressional approval. The president called the law "seriously flawed" and said it contained "clearly unconstitutional provisions" and "improperly encroaches on executive power, disadvantages American companies, and hurts the interests of our European allies."

Source: Business Insider and GovTrack