Politics :  Here are the key parts of the Donald Trump Jr. emails before his meeting with a controversial Russian lawyer

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Tuesday what he claims is the full email correspondence between himself and the music publicist who reportedly arranged the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian attorney who reportedly promised dirt on soon-to-be Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

In a statement attached to the tweet, Trump Jr. said he was releasing the emails "in order to be totally transparent" about the ordeal. He said the first email was from Rob Goldstone, the music publicist for a Russian pop star with connections to Trump, on June 3, 2016.

Goldstone has said he set up the meeting between Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Russian lawyer, and a few top members of the Trump campaign.

The emails appear to show Donald Trump Jr. trying to arrange an exchange of information with a lawyer he understands to be connected to the Russian government. Senior adviser Jared Kusher and former campaign manager Paul Manafort were copied on the final email tweeted by Trump Jr.

Here are the key parts:

The first email: Goldstone offers "sensitive information" to Trump Jr., who responds he would "love it."

The subject line of the ensuing email thread is "Russia - Clinton - private and confidential."

In later emails, Goldstone refers to "The Russian government attorney" and suggests that another person will join Trump Jr. in the meeting.

Trump Jr. forwards the email chain to then-campaign manager Paul Manafort and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Here's Trump Jr.'s statement on the emails:

"To everyone, in order to be totally transparent, I am releasing the entire email chain of my emails with Rob Goldstone about the meeting on June 9, 2016. The first email on June 3, 2016 was from Rob, who was relating a request from Emin, a person I knew from the 2013 Ms. Universe Pageant near Moscow. Emin and his father have a very highly respected company in Moscow.

The information they suggested they had about Hillary Clinton I thought was political opposition research. I first wanted to just have a phone call but when that didn't work out, they said the woman would be in New York and asked if I would meet. I decided to take the meeting. The woman, as she has said publicly, was not a government official. And, as we have said, she had no information to provide and wanted to talk about adoption policy and the Magnitsky Act.

To put this in context, this occurred before the current Russian fever was in vogue. As Rob Goldstone just said today in the press, the entire meeting was the 'most inane nonsense I ever heard. And I was actually agitated by it.'"

