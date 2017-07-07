Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Here are the first images of Trump and Putin meeting

  • Published:
President Donald Trump has officially met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders have a high-profile meeting set for 9:45 a.m. ET Friday morning, but appear to have already met more informally at the G-20 summit.

Germany, the G-20 host country, posted a behind the scenes video on its official cabinet Facebook page of various world leaders greeting each other.

Trump's more official meeting with Putin will take place amid crumbling US-Russia relations. The president currently faces multiple congressional and FBI investigations into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign played a possible role in it.

The two presidents also took part in a G-20 "family photo" in Germany:

G 20 Family Photo

(REUTERS/Axel Schmidt)

