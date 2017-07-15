Politics :  Here are the country's most and least popular senators

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

The poll surveyed 140,000 registered voters across the country between April and June 2017.

Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican, has seen a 14-point drop in popularity since President Trump took office. play

Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican, has seen a 14-point drop in popularity since President Trump took office.

(Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
The majority of American senators have seen a drop in their net approval ratings since President Donald Trump took office in January, according to a new Morning Consult poll of the senators' constituents.

Notably, both Republicans in consistently red states and Democrats in deeply blue states have taken a hit.

Arizona Republicans Jeff Flake and John McCain saw 14-point and 12-point drops, respectively, while Rhode Island's Democratic senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse both took 20-point hits.

Three Republicans — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Flake, and McCain — are viewed negatively by a plurality of their constituents.

McConnell maintained his long-held position as the least popular senator in America, with a 48% disapproval rating, while former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders held steady as the most popular.

The poll surveyed 140,000 registered voters across the country between April 1 and June 18, 2017.

The 5 least and most popular senators are:

1. Kentucky Republican Mitch McConnell

(Aaron Bernstein/Reuters)

Disapprove: 48%

Approve: 41%



2. Arizona Republican John McCain

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Disapprove: 47%

Approve: 43%



(Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Disapprove: 45%

Approve: 37%



4. Montana Democrat Jon Tester

(Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Disapprove: 39%

Approve: 50%



5. New Jersey Democrat Robert Menendez

(Thomson Reuters)

Disapprove: 38%

Approve: 39%

And now for the most popular:



1. Vermont Independent Bernie Sanders

(Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Approve: 75%

Disapprove: 21%



2. Hawaii Democrat Brian Schatz

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Approve: 69%

Disapprove: 21%



3. Hawaii Democrat Mazie Hirono

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Approve: 67%

Disapprove: 23%



4. North Dakota Republican John Hoeven

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Approve: 66%

Disapprove: 17%



5. Vermont Democrat Patrick Leahy

(Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Approve: 66%

Disapprove: 25%



