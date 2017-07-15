Politics :  Here are the country's most and least popular senators

The poll surveyed 140,000 registered voters across the country between April and June 2017.
The majority of American senators have seen a drop in their net approval ratings since President Donald Trump took office in January, according to a new Morning Consult poll of the senators' constituents.
Notably, both Republicans in consistently red states and Democrats in deeply blue states have taken a hit.
Arizona Republicans Jeff Flake and John McCain saw 14-point and 12-point drops, respectively, while Rhode Island's Democratic senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse both took 20-point hits.
Three Republicans — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Flake, and McCain — are viewed negatively by a plurality of their constituents.
McConnell maintained his long-held position as the least popular senator in America, with a 48% disapproval rating, while former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders held steady as the most popular.
The poll surveyed 140,000 registered voters across the country between April 1 and June 18, 2017.
Disapprove: 48%
Approve: 41%
Disapprove: 47%
Approve: 43%
Disapprove: 45%
Approve: 37%
Disapprove: 39%
Approve: 50%
Disapprove: 38%
Approve: 39%
And now for the most popular:
Approve: 75%
Disapprove: 21%
Approve: 69%
Disapprove: 21%
Approve: 67%
Disapprove: 23%
Approve: 66%
Disapprove: 17%
Approve: 66%
Disapprove: 25%