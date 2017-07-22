Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Here are the 5 most and least popular governors in America, according to their constituents

Politics Here are the 5 most and least popular governors in America, according to their constituents

  • Published:

The poll surveyed more than 195,000 registered voters across the country between April 1 and July 10, 2017.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie play

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chris Christie, the embattled New Jersey Republican, is holding on to his title as the country's most unpopular governor, according to a new poll of his constituents.

Sixty-nine percent of New Jersey voters disapprove of Christie, while just a quarter approve — making him the least popular governor in America over the last 20 years and the least popular in New Jersey history.

The Republican governor of a blue state, Christie has faced dismal job approval ratings for many months, helped along by the criminal convictions of two of his former aides in the "Bridgegate" scandal and most recently by Christie's unpopular choice to spend the 4th of July weekend on a closed state beach during a government shutdown.

The country's most popular governors include Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and Larry Hogan of Maryland — both Republicans in deeply blue states. Baker, a moderate praised for his ability to work across the aisle, has managed to maintain very high popularity in a state where just 10% of voters are registered Republicans.

The Morning Consult poll surveyed more than 195,000 registered voters across the country between April 1 and July 10, 2017.

The 5 most popular governors are:

1. Massachusetts Republican Charlie Baker

1. Massachusetts Republican Charlie Baker play

1. Massachusetts Republican Charlie Baker

(Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Approve: 71%

Disapprove: 17%



2. Maryland Republican Larry Hogan

2. Maryland Republican Larry Hogan play

2. Maryland Republican Larry Hogan

(Steve Ruark/AP)

Approve: 68%

Disapprove: 16%



3. Wyoming Republican Matt Mead

3. Wyoming Republican Matt Mead play

3. Wyoming Republican Matt Mead

(Gregory Bull/AP)

Approve: 67%

Disapprove: 15%



4. North Dakota Republican Doug Burgum

4. North Dakota Republican Doug Burgum play

4. North Dakota Republican Doug Burgum

(Dave Kolpack/AP)

Approve: 66%

Disapprove: 15%



5. South Dakota Republican Dennis Daugaard

Dennis Daugaard play

Dennis Daugaard

(James Nord/AP)

Approve: 65%

Disapprove: 25%

And now for the least popular:



1. New Jersey Republican Chris Christie

1. New Jersey Republican Chris Christie play

1. New Jersey Republican Chris Christie

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Disapprove: 69%

Approve: 25%



2. Kansas Republican Sam Brownback

Sam Brownback play

Sam Brownback

(Mark Kauzlarich/Reuters)

Disapprove: 66%

Approve: 25%



3. Connecticut Democrat Dan Malloy

Dan Malloy play

Dan Malloy

(Michael Dwyer/AP)

Disapprove: 64%

Approve: 29%



5. Oklahoma Republican Mary Fallin

5. Oklahoma Republican Mary Fallin play

5. Oklahoma Republican Mary Fallin

(Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Disapprove: 55%

Approve: 35%



5. Michigan Republican Rick Snyder

Rick Snyder play

Rick Snyder

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Disapprove: 52%

Approve: 38%



Top 3

1 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar sands...bullet
2 Politics 'That's all he wanted': Spicer, a devout Catholic, was...bullet
3 Politics Chechnya's leader says Russia has a literal nuclear...bullet

Politics

A Ukrainian soldier in trenches outside of Avdiivka near Russian-backed separatist positions in early April 2017.
Politics 5 more Ukrainian soldiers have been killed as a bloody surge in fighting continues
Donald Trump Sean Spicer
Politics Both men 'had enough of each other': Why Sean Spicer is really leaving Trump's White House
Jeff Sessions
Politics Intercepted communications appear to contradict Jeff Sessions' claims about his conversations with Russian ambassador
Anthony Scaramucci
Politics Anthony Scaramucci is the communications director for the Trump era