Politics :  Here are all the Trump-linked officials who have been accused of violence against women

The White House has been engulfed in scandal in recent days after allegations emerged that a high-ranking staffer, Rob Porter, abused his two ex-wives.

Though Porter resigned on Wednesday, the controversy only escalated after news surfaced that Porter's security clearance had been delayed over the allegations, and that top White House staffers had been aware of them for at least months.

Colbie Holderness, Porter's first wife, accused him of punching her in the face and leaving a black eye.

His second wife, Jennifer Willoughby, said Porter frequently verbally abused her and once dragged her by her shoulders out of the shower. She also said he once came to her apartment in violation of their separation agreement and later punched in the glass door.

Porter has denied the allegations. But he's far from the only one working alongside Trump in the White House — or on the campaign trail — who has been accused of abusing women.

Here are the others who have faced accusations:

Corey Lewandowski

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski ignited weeks of controversy during the 2016 election after he was accused of grabbing then-Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields at a campaign event.

Fields said Lewandowski yanked her arm as she attempted to question Trump, jerking her backwards so hard that his fingers left bruises.

Though he initially called Fields "totally delusional" and insisted he never touched her, security footage and eyewitnesses revealed that he had, indeed, grabbed her by the arm.

Police charged Lewandowski with misdemeanor battery, but dropped the charge several weeks later after determining there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute.

New allegations against Lewandowski surfaced late last year, after the singer Joy Villa, a Trump supporter, filed a sexual assault complaint accusing Lewandowski of slapping her on the buttocks at a holiday party.

Villa said she threatened to report Lewandowski over the slap, and that he said, "Go ahead, I work in the private sector," and slapped her a second time, harder.

Though Lewandowski never made it to Trump's White House, he remained on the Trump campaign for months after the altercation with Fields, and remains close to Trump's inner circle.

Andy Puzder

The fast-food CEO was forced to withdraw his nomination to be labor secretary last February after a decades-old "Oprah Winfrey Show" interview resurfaced, featuring his ex-wife alleging domestic abuse.

Lisa Fierstein appeared in disguise on a 1990 episode titled "High Class Battered Women." She wore sunglasses and a wig and used the name "Ann."

She said Puzder "assaulted and battered me by striking me violently about the face, chest, back, shoulders, and neck, without provocation or cause," and leaving "bruises and contusions to the chest, back, shoulders, and neck" and "two ruptured discs and two bulging discs."

Though Fierstein later recanted her allegations as part of a child custody agreement, they became a sticking point for lawmakers in both parties as they were reviewing Puzder's labor secretary nomination in early 2017.

Puzder called the resurfaced allegations a "smear campaign," but withdrew his nomination.

Steve Bannon

Bannon, the former Trump campaign chair and White House chief strategist, was once charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and battery after an altercation with his then-wife in 1996.

According to police report, Bannon's ex-wife said he injured her neck and wrist during a fight over money and smashed her phone when she tried to call police.

The report said the couple also had a history of arguments that turned physical, though the police report said they attended counseling.

Bannon pleaded "not guilty" and the case closed after his then-wife failed to appear in court. The couple filed for divorce in 1997.

Donald Trump

Trump himself has been accused of spousal abuse. His first wife Ivana Trump said in a 1990 divorce deposition that he pulled out a handful of her hair and raped her after an argument about a scalp-reduction surgery.

Ivana Trump has since retracted her allegations and said in a statement for a 1993 book that while she had referred to the incident as a "rape," she did not want her words "to be interpreted in a literal or criminal sense."

She also said in 2015 that the remarks attributed to her came "from nearly 30 years ago at a time of very high tension during my divorce from Donald. The story is totally without merit." Trump has also denied the allegations.

At least 22 other women have come forward with a variety of sexual misconduct allegations against Trump, ranging from vulgar behavior and propositions to sexual assault. Trump has denied all the allegations and called the women "liars."

Perhaps most famously, Trump was caught on a hot mic boasting about kissing and grabbing women "by the pussy" without consent in a 2005 Access Hollywood tape. Trump dismissed the remarks as "locker room talk."