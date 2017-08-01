Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Here are all the firings, resignations, departures, and job changes from the chaotic first 6 months of the Trump administration

Politics Here are all the firings, resignations, departures, and job changes from the chaotic first 6 months of the Trump administration

  • Published:

There's been plenty of turnover in the first six months of President Donald Trump's administration.

Sean Spicer, Anthony Scaramucci, and Reince Priebus. play

Sean Spicer, Anthony Scaramucci, and Reince Priebus.

(Mark Wilson/Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty; Win McNamee/Getty; Skye Gould/Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There's been plenty of turnover in the first six months of President Donald Trump's administration.

More than a dozen prominent executive branch employees were unexpectedly ousted, had to resign, or quickly changed jobs.

The latest such change happened Monday, when White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was removed from his post after being on the job for just 10 days — the shortest stint of any of the prominent officials that got the boot from the Trump administration.

Scaramucci's short tenure was by no means the most shocking ouster by the Trump White House. That title belongs to James Comey, whom Trump suddenly fired from his job as FBI director in May.

Like Comey, Preet Bharara, the former US attorney for the Southern District of New York, met the same fate after he was told during the transition period that he could stay on in his post.

Others, like former national security adviser Michael Flynn and recently departed chief of staff Reince Priebus, had to resign from their top White House jobs. Flynn's resignation came after revelations about his communications with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Priebus issued his resignation soon after Scaramucci blasted him on the record to The New Yorker.

Then, there are those who shifted into new roles after just a matter of months in the jobs they were hired for.

On Monday, John Kelly began his tenure as Trump's chief of staff, replacing Priebus. Kelly had spent the first half of the year serving as Trump's homeland security secretary. Earlier this month, Sarah Huckabee Sanders saw herself elevated from deputy White House press secretary to the top job after White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced his resignation.

Here are the many staff changes to occur during the early course of the Trump administration:

null play

null

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)

Top 3

1 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar sands...bullet
2 Politics Watch the Navy's newest, most sophisticated aircraft carrier...bullet
3 Politics Collins received a round of applause at an airport in Maine...bullet

Politics

hwasong 14 north korea icbm
Politics After the US had a shot at taking out Kim Jong Un, North Korea changed its launch tactics
Boeing advanced super hornet f-18
Politics US Navy pilot explains how he shot down a Syrian fighter jet
White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Politics 10 DAYS: Anthony Scaramucci's wild ride in the Trump administration
North Korea's July 28 launch of the Hwasong-14.
Politics North Korea's latest ICBM test failed critically in the last few seconds before impact