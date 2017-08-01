Politics :  Here are all the firings, resignations, departures, and job changes from the chaotic first 6 months of the Trump administration

There's been plenty of turnover in the first six months of President Donald Trump's administration.

More than a dozen prominent executive branch employees were unexpectedly ousted, had to resign, or quickly changed jobs.

The latest such change happened Monday, when White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was removed from his post after being on the job for just 10 days — the shortest stint of any of the prominent officials that got the boot from the Trump administration.

Scaramucci's short tenure was by no means the most shocking ouster by the Trump White House. That title belongs to James Comey, whom Trump suddenly fired from his job as FBI director in May.

Like Comey, Preet Bharara, the former US attorney for the Southern District of New York, met the same fate after he was told during the transition period that he could stay on in his post.

Others, like former national security adviser Michael Flynn and recently departed chief of staff Reince Priebus, had to resign from their top White House jobs. Flynn's resignation came after revelations about his communications with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Priebus issued his resignation soon after Scaramucci blasted him on the record to The New Yorker.

Then, there are those who shifted into new roles after just a matter of months in the jobs they were hired for.

On Monday, John Kelly began his tenure as Trump's chief of staff, replacing Priebus. Kelly had spent the first half of the year serving as Trump's homeland security secretary. Earlier this month, Sarah Huckabee Sanders saw herself elevated from deputy White House press secretary to the top job after White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced his resignation.

Here are the many staff changes to occur during the early course of the Trump administration: