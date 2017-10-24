Politics :  'Heaven help us': Top GOP senator announces that he won't seek reelection in remarkable speech slamming Trump

Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican, announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection in 2018.

Flake said that, under President Donald Trump, "there may not be a place for a Republican like me."

Flake has been an outspoken critic of the president, who has endorsed another GOP candidate competing for Flake's Senate seat.



Flake delivered a long and searing indictment of the president and his fellow Republicans who remain loyal to the administration.

"When the next generation asks us, 'Why didn't you do something? Why didn't you speak up?' What are we going to say?" Flake said. "Mr. President, I rise today to say, enough."

"It is time for our complicity and our accommodation of the unacceptable to end," Flake said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Flake's fellow Arizona senator John McCain both praised Flake's service to the country following his speech.

"I have seen Jeff Flake stand up for what he believes in knowing full well that there would be a political price to pay," McCain said.

Flake told The Arizona Republic that his brand of libertarian-leaning Republican politics does not square with some of Trump's policy positions, including on immigration and trade, and that he could not condone the president's behavior.

"There may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party," Flake told The Republic, adding, "this spell will pass, but not by next year."

"Here's the bottom line: The path that I would have to travel to get the Republican nomination is a path I'm not willing to take, and that I can't in good conscience take," he said. "It would require me to believe in positions I don't hold on such issues as trade and immigration and it would require me to condone behavior that I cannot condone."

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon predicted that Flake, whose approval rating has hovered around 20% for the past few months, would give up his seat, telling The New York Times last month that if Flake "doesn't get a better poll in the next 30 days, you're going to see him step down or the establishment is going to make him."