Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  'He wants to remain senator, doesn't he?': Trump singles out GOP senator sitting next to him on healthcare bill opposition

Politics 'He wants to remain senator, doesn't he?': Trump singles out GOP senator sitting next to him on healthcare bill opposition

  • Published:

"This was the one we were worried about," Trump said of Dean Heller. "You weren't there, but you're going to be."

null play

null

(Getty Images/Pool)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Speaking at a White House lunch with nearly every GOP senator in attendance, Trump questioned whether Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada even wanted to be in Congress anymore.

"This was the one we were worried about," Trump said, motioning to Heller, who was seated next to him. "You weren't there, but you're going to be."

After a pause for laughter, Trump continued: "Look, he wants to remain a senator doesn't he?"

Heller expressed concerns immediately after the release of the bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA), over proposed cuts to the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion. He went on to oppose the legislation.

"There isn't anything in this bill that would lower premiums," Heller said at a press conference the day after the bill was released.

Nevada's popular Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval has also been steadfastly against the BCRA.

Heller was the target of a pro-Trump group's ads in Nevada for his position against the bill. The ads were only pulled after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell complained to the White House. Heller joked them off at the last all-member luncheon with Trump.

The ads were seen as a blunder amid a generally ineffective campaign from the White House.

Top 3

1 Politics China and Russia could cripple the US with a space attack, but...bullet
2 Politics Turkey has agreed to buy Russia's advanced missile-defense...bullet
3 Politics 'These realities will destroy Mr. Trump': Wall Street...bullet

Politics

Donald Trump Jr. in Nevada in November, 2016.
Politics A new poll shows most Republicans think Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer was fine
Barbara Lee
Politics Democratic Congresswoman says Paul Ryan 'stripped' her amendment repealing military authorization to fight ISIS from House bill
null
Politics TRUMP CHANGES TUNE AGAIN: 'Frankly I don't think we should leave town' without passing the healthcare bill
Rand Paul
Politics Trump rails against Rand Paul in closed-door meeting with the senator's colleagues, and Paul fires back on TV