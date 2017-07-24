Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Hawaii just released a guide for how to survive a nuclear attack amid high tensions with North Korea

Politics Hawaii just released a guide for how to survive a nuclear attack amid high tensions with North Korea

  • Published:

Hawaiians should look out for emergency sirens, alerts, notifications, or flashes of "brilliant white light" that indicate that a nuclear detonation.

null play

null

(Flickr/James Vaughan)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency released an ominous statement on how to survive and proceed in the event of a nuclear attack.

Citizens of Hawaii are advised to look out for emergency sirens, alerts, wireless notifications, or flashes of "brilliant white light" that will indicate that a nuclear detonation is incoming or underway.

From there, the agency instructs citizens to get indoors, stay indoors, and stay tuned via radio as "cell phone, television, radio and internet services will be severely disrupted or unavailable." Instead, expect only local radio stations to survive and function.

If indoors, citizens should avoid windows. If driving, citizens should pull off the road to allow emergency vehicles access to population centers. Once inside, Hawaiians should not leave home until instructed to or for two full weeks, as dangerous nuclear fallout could sicken or kill them.

Read the full release below:

null play

null

(Hawaii Emergency Management Agency)

Top 3

1 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar sands...bullet
2 Politics Jeb Bush calls out Republicans who criticized Obama over...bullet
3 Politics 'Out and out political warfare': Trump claims 'complete...bullet

Politics

Trump with White House interns
Politics Trump rolls his eyes and tells a reporter to 'be quiet' during a photo op with White House interns
Snopes.com
Politics One of the most prominent sites calling out fake news may shut down because it's being held 'hostage' by advertisers
 
Politics New analysis shows North Korea's ICBM is basically useless
Jared Kushner.
Politics Jared Kushner gives rare public statement after meeting with Senate investigators: 'I did not collude with Russia'