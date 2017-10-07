Politics :  Harvey Weinstein's star lawyer Lisa Bloom is resigning as sexual assault allegations mount

Attorney Lisa Bloom announced on Twitter on Saturday that she is resigning from her role as adviser to Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harrassment by multiple women.

"I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein," she tweeted.

"My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement."

Her announcement comes sexual harassment accusations against Weinstein continue to mount.

Earlier this week, a bombshell New York Times report published Thursday exposed decades of sexual harassment and abuse allegations against Weinstein, including from actress Ashley Judd. The Times reports Weinstein made legal settlements with at least eight women.

Since then, others have come forward. The HuffPost reported on Friday that Lauren Sivan, who was previously a news anchor on local cable channel Long Island 12, alleges that a decade ago Weinstein trapped her in the hallway of a restaurant that was closed to the public and masturbated in front of her until he ejaculated.

Bloom, who built her reputation on representing women in high-profile sexual harassment cases against powerful men, including Bill O'Reilly, Bill Cosby, and Donald Trump, surprised many when she said she was joining Weinstein's legal team.

She came under fire from critics, who pointed to Weinstein's recent purchase of the movie rights to a book Bloom published. Some suggested Bloom seems to have a blind spot for Hollywood executives.

Some of her former clients, including former Fox News contributor Wendy Walsh, however, told Business Insider's Max Tani that they defended her decision to join Weinstein's team.

Bloom appeared on " target="_blank"Good Morning America" on Friday, during which she said that Weinstein "behaved badly" towards women over the years and is "genuinely remorseful."

She admitted that some of Weinstein's behavior was "gross," but argued that "his biggest problem is anger," which she says he's been in therapy for for a decade. She added that she was happy women have come forward with their allegations.