Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Graham: If Trump goes after Mueller, it 'could be the beginning of the end' of his presidency

Politics Graham: If Trump goes after Mueller, it 'could be the beginning of the end' of his presidency

  • Published:

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham told CNN on Thursday that "there will be holy hell to pay" if President Donald Trump fires Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) asks a question as former acting Attorney General Sally Yates testifies about potential Russian interference in the presidential election before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill play

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) asks a question as former acting Attorney General Sally Yates testifies about potential Russian interference in the presidential election before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill

(Thomson Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham told CNN on Thursday that "there will be holy hell to pay" if President Donald Trump fires Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and that it could be "the beginning of the end" of Trump's presidency if he tries to go after Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Asked for his reaction to Trump's public criticism of Sessions in recent days, Graham said that the president's "effort to basically, marginalize and humiliate the attorney general is not going over well in the Senate" or in "the conservative world."

"As a human being, I think he should show respect for Jeff Sessions as a person," Graham said. "Jeff Sessions was the most loyal supporter of Donald Trump."

"If you believe Jeff Sessons should be fired, use the power you have and accept the consequences. I hope it stops."

Graham, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, added that "there will be no confirmation hearing for a new attorney general in 2017," and that if Sessions is fired, "there will be holy hell to pay."

Political analysts have said that Trump — who has expressed anger with Sessions for recusing himself in March from the investigation into Russia's election interference and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow — appears to be backing Sessions into a corner with the hope that he will resign.

According to the news website Axios, Trump recently asked a longtime political associate what would happen if he fired Sessions, whom he has publically called "beleaguered."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions prepares to speak before a meeting of the Attorney General's Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Executive Committee to discuss implementation of the President's Executive Order 13773, at the Department of Justice, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Washington. play

Attorney General Jeff Sessions prepares to speak before a meeting of the Attorney General's Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Executive Committee to discuss implementation of the President's Executive Order 13773, at the Department of Justice, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday night that Trump has been mulling a possible recess appointment to replace Sessions that could bypass the Senate confirmation process. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York were reportedly being considered earlier this week.

Some have speculated that Trump wants to fire Sessions so he can appoint someone who is not recused from the Russia investigation. That appointee could then dismiss Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the FBI's investigation into Russia's election interference and possible collusion between Trump and Moscow.

Trump is wary of Mueller's examination of his business dealings, and has reportedly become so disturbed by the path Mueller's investigation seems to be going down that he and his legal team are searching for ways to discredit and possibly fire him. But experts say there is no evidence that Mueller has engaged in any inappropriate behavior that would warrant his removal.

Graham, for his part, said that "any effort to go after Mueller could be the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency, unless Mueller did something wrong."

Top 3

1 Politics Kristin Beck, transgender Navy SEAL hero: 'Let's meet face to...bullet
2 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar...bullet
3 Politics State Department says Secretary Tillerson is 'taking a...bullet

Politics

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, accompanied by Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) and Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), speaks with reporters following the successful vote to open debate on a health care bill on Capitol Hill.
Politics The Senate's plan to repeal Obamacare without a replacement failed — but the debate carries on
steve daines
Politics The Senate will vote on a single-payer healthcare system — and there's a specific reason Bernie Sanders will oppose it
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attends a healthcare listening session at the White House in Washington.
Politics VP Pence once wrote an op-ed calling ’90s Disney movie 'Mulan' liberal propaganda about women in the military
Donald Trump.
Politics Trump is quietly moving at a furious pace to secure 'the single most important legacy' of his administration