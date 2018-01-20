Politics :  From playing in trucks to putting 'America First': The 40 most memorable photos from Trump's wild first year in office

news
A lot has happened in President Donald Trump's first year in office.
He's faced hurricanes, wildfires, deadly mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas, and terrorist attacks in New York City. He's met with world leaders in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia to strengthen relations with allies in the fight against a weakened ISIS and an increasingly nuclearized North Korea.
Back home, Trump continues to tout the low unemployment rate, higher-than-expected GDP growth, and a 17-year high consumer confidence index. He says these are indicators of a booming economy.
Trump also nominated Neil Gorsuch as a Supreme Court justice, instituted travel restrictions on citizens from mostly majority-Muslim countries, declared the opioid crisis a "public health emergency," rolled back Obama-era environmental regulations, pulled out of the Paris climate accord, called for a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, and passed the largest overhaul in the US tax code in a generation, among much more.
Meanwhile, the investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election continues to plague the White House. Special counsel Robert Mueller has already indicted three of Trump's associates: former campaign manager Paul Manafort, foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, and Manafort's protégé, Rick Gates.
As Trump prepares to enter his second year in office, let's take some time to reflect on some of the most memorable moments of his presidency, in photos:
January 20: Trump was inaugurated on a cold and rainy day in the Capitol. His defeated Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, attended the ceremony.
play
Trump enters the stage to give his inauguration day speech in Washington on January 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
January 22: Trump's relationship with former FBI Director James Comey started off well, but quickly soured as Comey's investigation into Trump's possible ties to Russia heated up. Trump fired Comey in May.
play
Two days after the presidential inauguration, Trump shakes hands with then-FBI Director James Comey in the Oval Office. (Getty)
January 26: Trump has had a tumultuous relationship with the press, at times granting extensive access but also slamming the "fake news" media for critical coverage.
play
Trump speaks with reporters for the first time aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 26. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
January 28: Typical for a president's first year, several top administration officials, including four pictured here, have either resigned or were fired.
play
Trump talks on the phone in the Oval Office, along with former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, former chief strategist Steve Bannon, former Communications Director Sean Spicer, and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
January 31: Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Gorsuch was later confirmed by Congress, one of Trump's first major accomplishments.
play
After the appointment, Trump, Gorsuch, Vice President Mike Pence, their families, and others pray in the Green Room of the White House. (White House)
February 18: Trump, meanwhile, continued to campaign. In the weeks following his victory, he held a "thank you" tour in honor of his supporters around the country.
play
Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump during a campaign rally in Melbourne, Fla. (Chris O'Meara/AP)
February 24: Trump signed a myriad of executive orders, rolling back many Obama-era regulations. In his first 100 days, Trump issued 90 presidential actions, including 32 executive orders.
play
Trump is surrounded by business leaders as he signs an executive order on regulatory reform at his desk in the Oval Office. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Source: Business Insider
February 27: As the president met with African-American leaders in the Oval Office, one of his closest advisers, Kellyanne Conway, infamously knelt on a couch. As was the case many times throughout the year, the internet lit up with reactions.
play
Conway takes a photo from the couch as Trump meets with leaders of black colleges and universities in February. (Getty Images)
February 28: Trump gave his first address to a joint session of Congress, emphasizing his plans to reorganize international trade, strengthen the military, and boost the economy.
play
Donald Trump delivering his first address to Congress in February. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
March 2: Trump embraced his role as commander in chief, and held many events for members of the military. Here, he greets colorfully clad sailors on the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier before boarding Marine One in Virginia.
play
March 2: Trump embraced his role as commander in chief, and held many events for members of the military. Here, he greets colorfully clad sailors on the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier before boarding Marine One in Virginia. (White House)
March 4: Trump also loved seeing his fans. During his "thank you" tour, Trump peeked out of his motorcade to wave to supporters lined across the street.
play
March 4: Trump also loved seeing his fans. During his "thank you" tour, Trump peeked out of his motorcade to wave to supporters lined across the street. (White House)
March 13: Trump held his first Cabinet meeting, though the advisory body was not full until May. After more administration exits, at the end of his first year Trump's Cabinet still has one acting secretary who needs Senate confirmation.
play
Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House on March 13. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
March 23: There are light-hearted moments as president, too. Here, he pretended to drive a big truck at the White House during a meeting on healthcare with truckers and CEOs.
play
Trump takes the wheel at the White House on March 23. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
April 6: Early foreign policy challenges tested the Trump administration. Here, the president discusses US strikes on Syria, in retaliation for President Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons attack on his people.
play
Trump receives a briefing after the US military strike on Syria from his National Security team at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on April 6, 2017. (AP)
April 17: The day after Easter, Trump kicked off the White House Easter Egg Roll, an annual tradition.
play
Trump speaks from the Truman Balcony next to the Easter Bunny during the White House Easter Egg Roll. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
April 27: He also had some time for reflection.
play
Trump looks out the window from the Oval Office on April 27. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)
May 21: On Trump's first trip abroad, this bizarre-looking image of Trump with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and Saudi King Salman went viral. The leaders were hitting a globe to launch a movie at a new counterterrorism center.
play
During a visit to the Middle East in May, Trump placed his hand on this mysterious glowing orb with two regional leaders. (Saudi Press Agency)
Source: Business Insider
May 24: Trump also met Pope Francis at the Vatican, with his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka.
play
Ivanka Trump (far left), First Lady Melania Trump, and the president meet Pope Francis at the Vatican. (Evan Vucci/AP)
June 13: Back at home, Trump visited a technical college to promote the value of apprenticeships in the workforce. Increasing the number of manufacturing jobs in the US was a cornerstone of his campaign.
play
Trump shakes hands as he tours Waukesha County Technical College with his daughter Ivanka in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
July 7: As the months went on, special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation intensified. Here, Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time as US president.
play
Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit in Germany. (Getty)
July 20: He also touted STEM education and companies' US investments. Here, Trump met with pharmaceutical industry leaders after announcing a $500 million development project.
play
Trump attempts to crush a Corning Valor glass protective vial during an event to announce a Merck, Pfizer, and Corning joint partnership making glass containers for medication. (Alex Brandon (Associated Press))
July 26: A few days later, he gave a speech to the Boy Scouts. Afterwards, the head of the Boy Scouts of America apologized for the "political rhetoric" in Trump's speech.
play
July 26: A few days later, he gave a speech to the Boy Scouts. Afterwards, the head of the Boy Scouts of America apologized for the "political rhetoric" in Trump's speech. (White House)
August 15: Trump sparked another controversy for saying that "both sides" should be blamed for violence during a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left three dead.
play
Trump pulls a note with a prepared quote as he addresses questions over neo-Nazi rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
Source: Business Insider
August 21: Despite being told not to look at the solar eclipse without protective glasses, Trump briefly did anyway.
play
August 21: Despite being told not to look at the solar eclipse without protective glasses, Trump briefly did anyway. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
September 2: After Hurricane Harvey ravaged Texas and Louisiana, Trump and Melania visited victims of the storm.
play
FEMA Director Brock Long accompanies the Trumps visiting hurricane victims at the NRG Center in Houston. (Susan Walsh/AP)
September 6: Often clashing with the Democrats in Congress, Trump did have a moment of compromise with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over the program that allows young "Dreamers" to stay in the US. That deal has since dissolved, though.
play
September 6: Often clashing with the Democrats in Congress, Trump did have a moment of compromise with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over the program that allows young "Dreamers" to stay in the US. That deal has since dissolved, though. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Source: Business Insider
September 15: Trump invited 11-year-old Frank Giaccio to mow the White House lawn. The Virginia native wrote the president a letter asking if he would support his burgeoning lawn-care business.
play
After writing a letter to Trump, Frank Giaccio from Virginia was invited to visit the White House for a day. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
October 3: As hurricanes continued to pummel the southern US and Caribbean, Trump visited Puerto Rico. Outrage ensued after many critics viewed Trump's decision to toss victims paper towel rolls as insensitive.
play
Trump tosses paper towels to victims of Hurricane Maria. (Evan Vucci/AP)
October 4: Tragedy kept striking. After the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, Trump visited Las Vegas to meet with first responders and victims.
play
Trump and Melania meet at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department with first responders who reacted to the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
October 30: But there were many opportunities to celebrate. A day before Halloween, the Trumps gave out candy to costumed kids and their families trick-or-treating at the White House.
play
Donald and Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the White House. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
November 2: Republicans, meanwhile, continued to fight for Trump's domestic policy initiatives, including a revamping of the tax code.
play
Trump holds an example of what a new tax form may look like during a meeting on tax policy with Republican lawmakers in November. (Evan Vucci/AP)
November 4: On another trip touting American interests abroad, Trump spent 13 days in Asia. In Japan, Trump met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whom Trump previously hosted at his private Mar-a-Lago beach resort in Florida.
play
Abe and Trump pose with hats that say "Donald and Shinzo, Make Alliance Even Greater". (Pool/Reuters)
November 13: While in the Philippines, Trump had an amusing moment awkwardly shaking hands with regional leaders.
play
Trump, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (left) and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte greet during the opening ceremony at the ASEAN Summit in Manila. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
November 21: In yet another White House tradition, Trump pardoned his first turkey for Thanksgiving.
play
November 21: In yet another White House tradition, Trump pardoned his first turkey for Thanksgiving. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)
December 4: Trump traveled to Utah to announce a reduction in two national monuments. It was the largest scaling back of federal land in US history.
play
Donald Trump speaks at the Utah State Capitol, where he announced big cuts to Utah's sprawling wilderness national monuments, in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., December 4, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
December 6: Protests broke out across the Middle East after Trump announced that the US would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
play
Palestinians in Gaza burn posters depicting Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)
December 20: Trump accomplishes one of his signature campaign promises — overhauling the tax code.
play
Republicans outside the White House after tax reform passed. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
December 24: On Christmas Eve, the president and First Lady Melania Trump call children to tell them where Santa is in the world.
play
December 24: On Christmas Eve, the president and First Lady Melania Trump call children to tell them where Santa is in the world. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
January 4: Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders surprises reporters during a White House press briefing with a "special guest."
play
Trump reviews his accomplishments in a message to reporters. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
January 16: Trump reportedly criticized protections for immigrants from "shithole countries," referring to Haiti, El Salvador, and nations in Africa. Trump's first year has been an eventful one — and his second one is already shaping up to be the same.
play
Sens. Richard Durbin and Patrick Leahy question Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen about Trump's vulgar immigration comments. (Win McNamee/Getty)
Source: Business Insider