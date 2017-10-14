Politics :  From Corker to McConnell, here are all the Republican senators Trump has attacked on Twitter

Perhaps more than anything else, President Donald Trump is known for his bombastic and unconventional style of communication.

A cornerstone of that unorthodox strategy is the use of the president's private Twitter account to do everything from conducting foreign policy to whipping votes for major legislation.

Trump's Twitter has also been the venue of brutal attacks against political opponents, the media, and celebrities.

On Twitter, Trump is also not shy about attacking members of his own party in the Senate in order to respond to their comments or coerce them into supporting his position.

By our count, he has gone after seven Republican senators since taking over the Oval Office on issues ranging from healthcare to his response to the riots in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Here's a list of every GOP senator Trump has tweeted about by name since his inauguration.

Mitch McConnell (Kentucky)

Number of negative Twitter mentions: 7

Key tweet: "Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!" on August 10, 2017.

Reason for tweets: Failure to repeal and replace Obamacare, saying Trump has "excessive expectations" for the Senate, debt ceiling negotiations, not repealing the legislative filibuster.

John McCain (Arizona)

Number of negative Twitter mentions: 8

Key tweet: "John McCain never had any intention of voting for this Bill, which his Governor loves. He campaigned on Repeal & Replace. Let Arizona down! " on September 23, 2017.

Reason for tweets: McCain came out against multiple Obamacare repeal bills, pushed back on Trump's travel ban order.

Lindsey Graham (South Carolina)

Number of negative Twitter mentions: 2

Key tweet: "Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists and people like Ms. Heyer. Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing.The people of South Carolina will remember!" on August 17, 2017.

Reason for tweets: Pushback on travel ban, criticizing Trump's response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Lisa Murkowski (Alaska)

Number of negative Twitter mentions: 1

Key tweet: "Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad!" on July 26, 2017.

Reason for tweets: Voting against the GOP Obamacare repeal and replace bill.

Rand Paul (Kentucky)

Number of negative Twitter mentions: 4

Key tweet: "Rand Paul, or whoever votes against Hcare Bill, will forever (future political campaigns) be known as 'the Republican who saved ObamaCare.'" on September 22, 2017.

Reason for tweets: Coming out against multiple GOP Obamacare repeal and replace plans.

Bob Corker (Tennessee)

Number of negative Twitter mentions: 4

Key tweet: "Bob Corker gave us the Iran Deal, & that's about it. We need HealthCare, we need Tax Cuts/Reform, we need people that can get the job done!" on October 8, 2017.

Reason for tweets: Criticizing Trump's response to the violence in Charlottesville, suggesting Trump is dangerous to the security of the country.

Jeff Flake (Arizona)

Number of negative Twitter mentions: 2

Key tweet: "Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic!" on August 17, 2017.

Reason for tweets: Criticizing Trump's demeanor in his book.

Some indirect sideswipes...

Trump also indirectly encouraged Sen. Susan Collins of Maine to vote for the Obamacare repeal bills. She did not do so in the end.

Additionally, Trump has attacked the Senate Intelligence Committee, chaired by GOP Sen. Richard Burr, but did not name the lawmaker by name.

On a broader level, Trump has implored Republican senators to do away with the legislative filibuster in order to pass legislation and avoid electoral failure. However, this may also be a veiled attack on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.