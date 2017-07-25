Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Former White House photographer trolls Trump's raucous Boy Scouts speech with one photo

Politics Former White House photographer trolls Trump's raucous Boy Scouts speech with one photo

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former White House photographer Pete Souza is no stranger to trolling President Donald Trump's presidency, and after Trump gave a fiery political speech at the Boy Scouts of America's National Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia Monday, Souza's latest photo on Instagram proved just that.

The photo, which was posted to Souza's Instragram account, is a picture of President Barack Obama shaking hands with a Cub Scout, with the caption: "I can assure you, POTUS was not telling this Cub Scout and the Boy Scouts who followed about his electoral college victory."

Speaking before a crowd of thousands at the Jamboree, Trump lambasted members of the media and made several references to his election victory.

"We worked hard [in Michigan]," Trump said, referring to then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's loss in the state. "You know, my opponent didn't work hard there because she was told she was gonna win Michigan."

Top 3

1 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar sands...bullet
2 Politics Jeb Bush calls out Republicans who criticized Obama over...bullet
3 Politics We now know how Jared Kushner politely excuses himself from...bullet

Politics

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, dancing along to a version of the song "Despacito," July 23, 2017.
Politics Venezuela's president released a version of 'Despacito' to support his effort to rewrite the constitution
null
Politics Scaramucci says Trump tweets because he doesn't feel 'defended in the mainstream media' — here's what he tweets about
President Donald Trump, front left, gestures as former boys scouts, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, left, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, watch at the 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree at the Summit in Glen Jean,W. Va., Monday, July 24, 2017.
Politics Trump just had his most freewheeling rally in months — and it was to a massive group of Boy Scouts
trump boy scout
Politics Parents railed against the Boys Scouts of America after Trump's campaign-style speech