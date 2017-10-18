Politics :  Five people reportedly shot at Maryland office park

Multiple people were injured in a shooting at an office park in Edgewood, Maryland, on Wednesday.

The number of victims has not yet been confirmed, although CNN reported that five people were shot at Emmorton Business Park.

Police have not made any arrests, and requested local media outlets to refrain from showing aerial video of the scene so as not to reveal "tactical positioning." CNN reported that the shooter left the scene.

Local businesses and schools were put on lockdown following the incident, according to a local Fox affiliate.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office urged people to avoid the business park.

This story is developing.