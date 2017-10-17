Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  FCC chair rebukes Trump after broadcast 'license' threats

Politics FCC chair rebukes Trump after broadcast 'license' threats

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Federal Communications Commission chair Ajit Pai corrected President Donald Trump's assertion that the government take away NBC News' broadcast license.

Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, testifies before a Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington play

Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, testifies before a Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington

(Thomson Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

During a panel at George Washington University on Tuesday, Pai said the agency does not have the legal authority to revoke a broadcaster's license over speech with which the president disagrees.

"The FCC does not have the authority to revoke a license of a broadcast station based on the content," Pai said. "The FCC under my leadership will stand for the First Amendment."

Most observers and analysts said Trump's threat to NBC News was empty.

Television licenses are granted to individual stations affiliated with national networks, and are rarely stripped by the federal government. When they are, it is usually based on complaints by local residents when a station has violated the FCC's rules or committed a felony.

Pai previously lamented the number of complaints the FCC received about taking away licenses from cable broadcasters.

"On Twitter, for example, seemingly on a daily basis, people regularly demand that the FCC yank the licenses of MSNBC or Fox News or CNN or any other number of news outlets because they disagree with the opinions they may have seen on one of those cable news networks," Pai said.

"Setting aside the fact that the FCC doesn't license those cable channels — kind of an important technicality when one is thinking about these things — these demands are fundamentally at odds with America's cultural and legal traditions," he added.

Top 3

1 Politics 5 African leaders whose statues would mean more to Nigerians...bullet
2 Breaking News Plane crashes into sea near Abidjanbullet
3 Politics The monster nuclear submarine the US sent to South Korea...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

President Barack Obama salutes as soldiers carry the remains of Sgt. Dale R. Griffin of Terre Haute, Indiana in 2009.
Politics Former Obama aides have been raging at Trump over his false claim that Obama didn't contact families of fallen soldiers
Donald Trump.
Politics Trump issues implicit threat to McCain in escalating feud over the GOP senator's pointed speech
Steve Bannon, the former advisor to President Donald Trump and executive chairman of Breitbart News.
Politics Steve Bannon gave an ominous warning to Mitch McConnell: 'Be prepared to reap the whirlwind'
mandalay bay las vegas
Politics The unarmed security guard hailed as a hero after the Las Vegas shooting has mysteriously vanished