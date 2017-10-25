Politics :  Fantasising about fellatio from Angelina Jolie and calling gay men 'fudge packers': The online comments that got a British politician suspended

British politician Jared O'Mara is on the rack over a series of lewd remarks he allegedly made against women and gay people.

The Labour Party has suspended him.

We made a list of some of the worst things he's said over the past 15 years.



A British politician has been suspended from his party over a series of misogynistic, homophobic, and xenophobic comments he has made online — and an alleged verbal assault on a woman.

Labour MP Jared O'Mara, who was born with cerebral palsy, was thrust into the limelight on Monday, when political blog Guido Fawkes and Pink News obtained comments he made about gay people on an online forum in 2002. He reportedly described homosexuals as "fudge packers," a common derogative term used in Britain.

O'Mara resigned from the House of Commons Women and Equalities Select Committee on Monday amid protest from his colleagues. In his apology, the 35-year-old said he had made the comments "at a particularly difficult time in [his] life" and that he had since learned his lesson.

But further incendiary online remarks have since been dug up by the media, most notably by Guido Fawkes. The trickle of stories came to a head on Wednesday, and he was suspended by Labour while an investigation is conducted into his actions.

Here are O'Mara's most controversial comments in reverse chronological order.

Warning: They contain language some readers may find offensive.

2017: Called a date an "ugly b****."

Before O'Mara was elected to Parliament in June, he allegedly verbally abused a woman in Sheffield Hallam, where he now serves as the constituency's MP.

In a statement published by Guido Fawkes, Sophie Evans said O'Mara insulted her on a night out in March. She claimed he said: "I wouldn’t touch you with a manky woman’s c***, you ugly b****."

O'Mara and Evans first met on a dating app, Evans told the BBC on Tuesday. Things didn't work out between them but there were "no hard feelings," she said.

She added that O'Mara never apologised to her or her friends who witnessed the alleged attack, and has called them "liars." O'Mara "categorically denies" the incident, ITV reported.

A Labour spokesperson said the party had opened an investigation into the MP after Evans' allegation, BuzzFeed News reported.

Here's the BBC's interview with Evans on "Daily Politics":

2009: Joked about getting fellatio from Angelina Jolie.

In an effusive message, posted on online music forum Drowned in Sound and obtained by Guido Fawkes, O'Mara wrote that a local Sheffield band had "a rhythm section that's tighter than your mother when I took her virginity all those years ago" and was "even better than receiving fellatio from the beautifully pert lips and wet mouth of Angelina Jolie."

Here's the message in full:

2005/6: Performed a song advocating domestic violence.

O'Mara was a member of a band called Dirty Rotten Troubadours. He allegedly performed a song that went: "I wish I were a misogynist / I'd put her in her place / I wish I were a misogynist / I'd smash her in her face."

You can listen to the song here.

2004: Said young people in Sheffield liked smoking crack and stealing from charity boxes.

In a comment on Drowned in Sound, first spotted by BuzzFeed News, O'Mara wrote hat young people "much prefer anti-social behaviour" to "Dick and Dom," a reference to two TV children's entertainers.

"They only hang around ASDA to break into the 'guide dogs for the blind' collection statue at the entrance. If an adult slapped their legs they'd be up on an assault charge," he allegedly said.

Here's the comment:

O'Mara also said in the same forum: "Dik and Dom [sic] are complete w*****s and should be bludgeoned to death with a blunt otter."

It was the same year he unsuccessfully ran to be elected to the local council.

2004: Railed against "the prevailing western tendency to deify fatties."

In a message on Drowned in Sound, posted by Guido Fawkes, O'Mara wrote that "Pop Idol" winner Michelle McManus only got the prize "because she was fat," before launching a tirade against "fat people."

He allegedly said:

"She only won because she was fat. Ipso facto. Being a disabled person, I would hate to win something because people thought I was 'brave' or felt sorry or me, rather than for my superior ability/talent.

"I also dislike the prevailing western tendency to deify fatties... There is nothing noble or admirable about glutting on loads of fatty foods and making yourself obese and ill.

"The only fat people out there who deserve our respect are those who are fat not because of a poor diet/lifestyle, but because of a genuine medical condition. As far as I know, Michelle is not amongst that number."

The message was posted in March 2004, the Evening Standard reported.

2004: Requested an orgy with pop band Girls Aloud.

In the same forum, O'Mara wrote, as cited by Sky News: "Girls Aloud- I advise you to sack Sarah and the remaining four members (Nicola, Cheryl, Nadine and Kimberley) come and have an orgy with me."

2004: Called teenage Arctic Monkeys fans "Sexy Little Slags"

In an online review of a 2004 Arctic Monkeys concert, O'Mara wrote that "teenage girls" would want to take the band's bass guitarist home for his "quick fingered dexterity."

Referring to the lyrics of Arctic Monkeys songs, he is said to have wrote: "Step forward Mr Andy Nicholson, the bass player that looks as rough as any Hillsborough Corner Public House Doorman, yet teenage girls will still take him home, yeah there'll still take him home (if only for his quick fingered dexterity!)."

He continued: "When our four troubadours took to the stage their incandescence engulfed all. Indie kids indie-bopped. Sexy Little Slags got on their Dancing Shoes.

"There were no Mardy Bums at the Boardwalk that night; there was instead an orgy of Monkey Love."

Here's the review in full:

2004: Said a singer should be "sodomised with his own piano."

On an unnamed internet forum, O'Mara allegedly attacked British jazz musician Jamie Cullum. According to Sky News, he said: "It would be no great loss to the music world if he was sodomised with his own piano and subsequently died of a sore arse. In fact, it would be quite funny."

2002: Called gay people "fudge packers."

Here's a collection of messages, obtained by Pink News, that he left on the Morrissey Solo message board, under the screenname "cosmic dancer":

"So a man who writes about homosexuality is gay then? so I s'pose Eminem's gay for writing 'Stan'?

"Just cos he writes about gayness and gay issues, doesn’t mean he drives up the Marmite motorway, or for that matter, allows someone else to drive up his. And just because I use euphamisms [sic] for anal love that can be interpreted as being derogotory [sic] by the self -righteous and the PC brigade DOES NOT mean I'm homophobic."

"You do mean 'took it up the ass' figuratively don’t you?… I just think that this story is much more poignantly romantic than fudge packing Jake or anyone else in a casual manner and I don’t want such a lovely vista to be spoilt.

"I find it funny how some homosexuals think they have the monopoly on being subject to abuse,they should try being Ginger( a red head for any charmingly naive cross-pond residents) AND Disabled!"

In light of the remarks, Labour LGBT has demanded an apology.

2002: Called Spaniards "Dagos" and accused Danes of practising bestiality.

In an unnamed online forum about an England-Spain football match, obtained by Guido Fawkes, O'Mara allegedly wrote: "Let's beat the Dagos."

In a separate reply to a Danish user, he said: "Oh yeah, I might be a 'ginge' but at least I don't practice [sic] bestiality like all you Danes! Up yours with Brass nobs on, pig shagger!"