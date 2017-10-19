Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Everything we know about the mysterious SR-72 — Lockheed Martin's successor to the fastest plane ever

Politics Everything we know about the mysterious SR-72 — Lockheed Martin's successor to the fastest plane ever

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In 2013, Lockheed Martin announced development of the the successor to the SR-71 Blackbird spy plane.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In 2013, Lockheed Martin announced development of the the successor to the SR-71 Blackbird spy plane. The SR-71 was capable of reaching speeds over three times the speed of sound, and the SR-72 is intended to have even more impressive specs. Following is a transcript of the video.

The SR-72 is the successor to the SR-71 Blackbird spy plane, which was the fastest plane to ever exist. Built by Lockheed Martin in the 1960s, the SR-71 could reach speeds exceeding Mach 3 (above 2,200 mph). That's over 3x faster than the speed of sound. The recon jets went out of service in 1998.

Development of the SR-72 was announced in 2013. It will be headed by "Skunk Works," Lockheed's advanced development program. Lockheed calls the SR-72 a "game changer." The jet will be an unmanned hypersonic aircraft.
Lockheed claims it will reach speeds topping Mach 6 (over 4,500 mph) and they also want the jet to do more than just recon missions, including the ability to strike targets. Experts say the jet could reach anywhere in the world within an hour.

Rumors of possible sightings have flooded the internet. Recently, an unmanned aircraft was seen at a Skunk Works facility. Reports say it could have been an early test for the SR-72. Lockheed confirmed plans to fly a research vehicle in the early 2020s. If all goes well, it may not be long before the fastest plane ever hits the skies

Top 3

1 Nnamdi Kanu How IPOB leader’s disappearance shows a flaw in Nigeria’s...bullet
2 Politics 5 African leaders whose statues would mean more to Nigerians...bullet
3 Politics Trump reportedly tells the widow of a US soldier killed in...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Donald Trump.
Politics Trump tweets about bombshell reports that Clintons made millions off crooked Russian uranium deal
trump air force one
Politics Trump teases the 'first step toward massive tax cuts'
Protestors rally outside Parliament to campaign for EU citizens' rights.
Politics Theresa May tells EU citizens they 'will be able to stay' after Brexit
Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio.
Politics A top House Republican is reportedly about to resign