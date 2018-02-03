Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Donald Trump's first wife says he tried to get Ivanka to date Tom Brady and Anthony Scaramucci believes it may have happened

Politics Donald Trump's first wife says he tried to get Ivanka to date Tom Brady and Anthony Scaramucci believes it may have happened

  • Published:

President Donald Trump allegedly told his daughter, Ivanka, that she should meet Tom Brady but she wasn't interested.

Image
  • Tom Brady.
    Tom Brady.   
  • tom brady
    tom brady   
  • null
    null   
Tom Brady. play

Tom Brady.

(Phelan Ebenhack/AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Ivana Trump claims in her book that President Donald Trump wanted his daughter to date Tom Brady.
  • According to Ivana, Ivanka Trump wasn't into the idea.
  • Anthony Scaramucci thinks the pair may have actually dated for a time and cited Gisele Bundchen's possible jealousy for why Brady skipped the New England Patriots' visit to the White House.


President Donald Trump has made clear his friendship with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, but according to Ivana Trump in her book, " target="_blank"Raising Trump," the president thought Brady would make a good companion for his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

In a passage discussing Ivanka's love life growing up, Ivana claims Donald wanted Ivanka to date Brady.

"At one point, Donald wanted her to date Tom Brady, the quarterback," the book reads. "He said, 'You have to meet him!' But Ivanka wasn't into it."

The book doesn't offer more on the relationship between Ivanka and Brady. But it isn't the first reference of an Ivanka/Brady dynamic.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on "TMZ Live" that he thinks Brady skipped the Patriots' visit to the White House after winning Super Bowl LI at his wife Gisele Bundchen's request. Scaramucci said Brady may have dated Ivanka, which possibly led to some jealousy on Bundchen's end.

"There could be a little bit of jealousy there and protection and possession of Tom Brady, and she probably didn’t want him to go," Scaramucci said.

Brady cited family reasons for missing the Patriots' visit to the White House.

Donald Trump and Ivanka. play

Donald Trump and Ivanka.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Brady and the president have been linked together several times. When Trump's campaign first began, Brady had a "Make America Great Again" hat in his locker. Brady several times has called Trump a "friend" though he never verbally endorsed him.

After Trump said Brady called him before the inauguration, Brady defended their relationship, saying: "Why does that make such a big deal? ... If you know someone, it doesn't mean that you agree with everything that they say or do. Right?"

Top 3

1 Politics Nigeria produces 57℅ of the world’s Shea – Aisha Abubakarbullet
2 Politics Read the controversial Nunes memo and its key pointsbullet
3 Politics Los Angeles police say a school shooting that wounded 4...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Politics Inside the relationship between Trump and Hope Hicks, his right-hand woman and the youngest White House communications director in history
Robert Mueller
Politics POLL: Majority of Americans want Robert Mueller to interview Trump under oath
kill bill uma thurman
Politics Uma Thurman finally unloads on Harvey Weinstein and Quentin Tarantino in a harrowing account
Russian Su-25 Syria
Politics Syrian rebels just shot down a Russian Su-25 and killed the pilot on the ground