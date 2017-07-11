Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Donald Trump Jr. strikes back at Democrats and media for caring about 'nonsense' meeting with Russian lawyer

  • Published:

Donald Trump Jr. struck back against reports of his meeting with a Russian lawyer on Twitter.

Donald Trump Jr.

(Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)
Donald Trump Jr. struck back against reports of his meeting with a Russian lawyer, writing on Twitter that the media and Democrats were full of "desperation."

The New York Times reported earlier this week that President Donald Trump's eldest son had met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya to obtain information on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The information raised new questions in the ongoing investigation on whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential race.

Trump Jr. tweeted in response that the media and Democrats were "extremely invested" and accused the two groups of "desperation."

"Media & Dems are extremely invested in the Russia story," Trump Jr. tweeted. "If this nonsense meeting is all they have after a yr (sic), I understand the desperation!"

Amid growing outrage over the meeting, Trump's office issued a statement saying that "no details or supporting information" was exchanged in regards to Clinton.

Over the last few days, Donald Trump Jr. has also frequently taken to Twitter to tweet and retweet statements claiming outrage over the meeting was unfounded.

