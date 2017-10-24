Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Don Lemon chokes up reading his own open letter to Donald Trump

Lemon choked up after reading his open letter to Trump criticizing his response to his conversation with the widow of an American soldier killed in Niger.

(CNN)
  • CNN host Don Lemon choked up reading an open letter he wrote to President Donald Trump.
  • Lemon was upset about Trump's response to backlash over Gold Star widow Myeshia Johnson's claim that he forgot her husband's name during a recent phone call.


CNN host Don Lemon choked up after reading his open letter to President Donald Trump criticizing his response to his conversation with the widow of an American soldier killed in Niger.

In a four-minute monologue Monday night, Lemon read an open letter he wrote to the president following Trump's tweet dismissing Myeshia Johnson's claim that Trump couldn't remember her husband's name during a call.

"Mr. Trump, please stop it," Lemon said. "Think of what Sgt. Johnson would want. You are putting his widow in the terrible position of having to fight for her dignity when she should be concentrating on taking care of herself, her health, her two children, and the one on the way.

"I know you have children — and two daughters. Can you imagine Ivanka or Tiffany in Myeshia's shoes?"

The CNN host also offered advice for how Trump should have addressed Myeshia.

"To be extremely candid with you and with the world, as a black man I'm always looking for role models who look like me and the latest one I found was your husband, La David," Lemon said. "May he rest in peace and may you find peace when you can finally get a good night's sleep knowing that this is America. We got your back."

Turning to a panel, Lemon choked up.

Trump has been engaged in a weeks-long feud Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Democratic congresswoman who was with Myeshia when Trump called and criticized the president's handling of the conversation. Myeshia has since confirmed Wilson's account of the call.

