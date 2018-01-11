Politics :  Democrats are planning to bring sexual assault victims to Trump's first State of the Union address

news

A number of Democrats are planning to invite victims of sexual misconduct to President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

Each lawmaker in the House and Senate is given one guest ticket to the yearly address and can decide who they bring.

"Some members will be bringing survivors of sexual assault and advocates as their guests," an aide to Florida Representative Lois Frankel told NBC News.

Frankel is the Chair of the Democratic Women's Working Group, which is comprised of all the Democratic women in the US House of Representatives.

In the past, the group has focused on equal pay, access to child-care and birth control. More recently, the group spearheaded a call for a Congressional investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Trump.

"The American people deserve a full inquiry into the truth of these allegations,” Frankel said at the time.

Members of the working group also intend to wear black to the State of the Union address to show their support for victims of sexual misconduct. The group is encouraging all lawmakers, regardless of gender or party, to join them.

The move comes after nearly every woman at this year's Golden Globes wore black to show their support.