Politics :  'Dancing With the Stars' is reportedly trying to land Sean Spicer

First reported by The New York Post and later confirmed by Politico, sources said the program has expressed interest in Spicer, who resigned from his post last week after President Donald Trump hired Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director.

Politico additionally reported that Spicer met with ABC News, CBS, NBC, and Fox in New York on Wednesday.

Last year, Rick Perry, who is now Trump's energy secretary, competed on "Dancing with the Stars," a competition show in which celebrities are paired up with dancing partners.