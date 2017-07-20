Politics :  Corey Lewandowski calls Melania Trump beautiful 3 times in defending Trump's talks with Putin

Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump's controversial former campaign manager, called First Lady Melania Trump "beautiful" multiple times while defending the president's interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Group of 20 Summit in Germany.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends on Wednesday, Lewandowski, who was let go from the Trump campaign in June 2016 and now runs a political consulting firm in DC, argued the president's second, undisclosed meeting with Putin during a dinner for world leaders and their spouses was the result of the first lady being seated next to the Russian leader.

"Our best representative, who is stunningly beautiful and incredibly intelligent, sat next to Vladimir Putin at the request of the German chancellor," Lewandowski said. "She had a conversation with Vladimir Putin. He was her dinner partner for a few hours. Big deal."

Lewandowski said the encounter between Trump and Putin, who held their first official meeting earlier that day, was innocent, and does not deserve the criticism it has received from liberals and the media.

"And then you know what the president did, our president? He got up and he walked over and he saw his beautiful wife, the first lady of the United States, and he had a conversation with her," Lewandowski went on. "How is this anything other than the president of the United States going over and seeing the first lady, who by the way, speaks five languages, is incredibly beautiful, and is incredibly intelligent, and is a great representative of our country?"

Lewandowski managed to call the first lady "beautiful" three times in under 40 seconds. Later in the interview, Lewandowski inflated the number of languages Melania Trump speaks to "5, 6, 7 languages." Besides English and her native Slovenian, the first lady says she speaks Serbian, French, and German.

The informal meeting, which reportedly lasted as long as an hour, involved the Kremlin's interpreter, and was not disclosed by the US government, aroused the attention of other leaders, who reportedly thought it strange that an American president would pay special attention to the Russian leader.