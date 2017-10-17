Politics :  California Sen. Dianne Feinstein addresses new primary challenger: 'All I can do is run on my record'

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Feinstein addressed the primary challenge from State Senate Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, expressing confidence in her support and record.

(AP)
WASHINGTON — California Sen. Dianne Feinstein addressed the primary challenge mounted against her by State Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de Leon on Monday, saying she is confident that her support is vast enough to lead her to another victory in the Golden State.

"Anybody can run," Feinstein told Business Insider when asked what she made of an unusual challenge to the seat she has held since 1992.

"All I can do is run on my record, which I'm proud to do and I think have substantial support in the state and I think I've shown — I have a lot of support so we'll see what happens," Feinstein added.

De Leon announced his bid to unseat the 84-year-old incumbent on Sunday in a video, less than one week after Feinstein ended speculation of retirement and stated her intent to run for reelection.

Feinstein already has the backing of California's junior Sen. Kamala Harris, but more progressives Democrats have been salivating at a challenge against her, one of the Senate's more moderate members.

