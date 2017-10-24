Politics :  Bob Corker unloads on Trump in CNN interview, saying he'll be remembered most for 'the debasement of our nation'

Republican Sen. Bob Corker unleashed on President Donald Trump after the president criticized and demeaned him on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Corker said Trump "has great difficulty with the truth" and said he regretted supporting him in the 2016 election.

He added, "the debasement of our nation is what [Trump] will be remembered most for."



Republican Sen. Bob Corker unleashed on President Donald Trump after the president criticized and demeaned him on Twitter on Tuesday morning, telling CNN that there is "no way" he would support the president again in an election.

"I think the debasing of our nation, the constant non-truth telling, the name-calling — I think the debasement of our nation is what he will be remembered most for," Corker told CNN of Trump.

Corker has been increasingly vocal about his frustrations with Trump since he announced that he'll be retiring from the Senate in 2018. Corker, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has recently said that he worries the president could start World War III.

He hinted in his CNN interview that he has now lost hope that Trump can turn things around.

"I've intervened, I've had a private dinner, I've been with him on multiple occasions to try to create some kind of aspirational approach, if you will, to the way that he conducts himself," Corker said in his CNN interview Tuesday. "But I don't think that that's possible and he's obviously not going to rise to the occasion as president."

Corker said he has previously expressed "concerns about his leadership, and just his stability, and the lack of desire to be competent on issues and understand and nothing has changed."

"Unfortunately, I think world leaders are very aware that much of what he says is untrue," Corker said. "Certainly people here are because these things are provably untrue, just factually incorrect."

"I don't know why he lowers himself to such a low, low standard and debases our country in the way that he does," he added.

Corker's CNN interview came after Trump's Tuesday morning tweets lashing out at him for a morning TV interview in which Corker criticized the White House's involvement in Congress' tax reform efforts.

"Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts," Trump wrote on Tuesday morning. "Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!"

Corker responded to the president on Twitter, writing, "Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president #AlertTheDaycareStaff."

The senator was referring to a tweet he wrote earlier this month calling the White House an "adult day care center."

Corker criticized Trump's Tuesday morning tweets during his CNN interview.

"Nothing that he said in his tweets today were truthful or accurate and he knows it and people around him know it," he said. "I would hope the staff over there would figure out ways of controlling him when they know everything he said today was absolutely untrue."

Watch Corker's full interview on CNN below: