Politics :  Bob Corker says the GOP's big meeting with Trump on tax reform was nothing more than a photo-op

Republican senators said they had a very productive lunch with President Donald Trump to discuss tax reform Tuesday.

But GOP Sen. Bob Corker said that nothing productive went down at the lunch.

Corker's comments come amid a lengthy feud with Trump that turned hot yet again Tuesday morning.



Republican senators talked up what they described as a "productive" meeting with President Donald Trump during a Tuesday lunch that was to focus on tax reform legislation.

But GOP Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, who on Tuesday found himself in the midst of another heated feud with Trump, painted a different picture.

The Tennessee Republican, who announced last month that he would not seek reelection in 2018, said there were "no details about anything" from the president during the meeting. He added that "tax reform barely came up" and said "not really" when asked if the meeting was anything more than a photo-op.

It was a much different description than what was provided by fellow Republicans.

"It was very positive," GOP Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said. "No one called anybody an ignorant slut or anything like that," he added.

Kennedy said that although "we didn't hold hands and sing 'Leaving on a Jet Plane,'" it "was a positive professional meeting."

"We gave [Trump] three standing ovations, we appreciated him being there, and we had meatloaf," Kennedy said.

GOP Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming told reporters that he "thought it was a very productive meeting," while GOP Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada said the senators discussed Dodd-Frank and the Waters of the United States rule with the president during the lunch.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, avoiding commenting on the feud between Corker and Trump, said "tax reform is what we're about," adding that Trump "shares that agenda" and will "do a good job" of "promoting that agenda."

The differences between Corker and top Republicans came hours after a vicious back-and-forth with Trump, where the Tennessee senator suggested that Trump was contributing to the "debasement" of the nation. Trump said Corker "couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee."

"Corker dropped out of the race in Tennessee when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!" Trump tweeted.

"Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president," Corker hit back on Twitter. "#AlertTheDaycareStaff."

It was the just the latest episode in the growing feud.

Corker, who said he would not support Trump again in the 2020 presidential election, told CNN that he has seen "no evolution in an upward way" from the president.

"It appears to me that he's almost devolving," he said.

Joe Perticone contributed to this report.