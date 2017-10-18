Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  At least 3 killed in shooting at Maryland office park

Politics At least 3 killed in shooting at Maryland office park

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Five people were shot, three of them fatally, at the office of Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, Maryland, around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Image
  • edgewood maryland
    edgewood maryland   
  • edgewood maryland shooting
    edgewood maryland shooting   
edgewood maryland play

edgewood maryland

(ABC2)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Multiple people were killed in a shooting at an office park in Edgewood, Maryland, on Wednesday.

Five people were shot, three of them fatally, at the office of Advanced Granite Solutions shortly before 9 a.m., Major William Davis of the Harford County Sheriff's Office told reporters. The two wounded victims were transported to a local trauma center and are in serious condition, he said.

The suspect, identified by Davis as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince, is on the loose and is "armed and dangerous," he said. Police are searching for him in a 2008 Black GMC Acadia SUV with a Delaware license plate. The FBI and Maryland State Police are assisting with the hunt.

The shooter is "associated" with Advanced Granite Solutions, Davis said, but he did not elaborate on the connection. He said the shooting appeared to be a "targeted attack" against the business.

Police have not made any arrests, and requested local media outlets to refrain from showing aerial video of the scene so as not to reveal "tactical positioning."

Local businesses and schools were put on lockdown following the incident, according to a local Fox affiliate.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office urged people to avoid the business park.

This story is developing.

Top 3

1 Politics 5 African leaders whose statues would mean more to Nigerians...bullet
2 Politics The monster nuclear submarine the US sent to South Korea...bullet
3 Politics Trump reportedly tells the widow of a US soldier killed in...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Jeff Sessions
Politics Jeff Sessions has an awkward exchange with a Democratic senator after being asked if special counsel Mueller interviewed him
Myeshia Johnson
Politics Congresswoman calls Trump 'a sick man' after he accused her of lying about his conversation with a dead soldier's widow
null
Politics Recent images show construction on North Korea's 'Hotel of Doom' may be starting again
Dr.Wale Akinyemi How a Nigerian born motivational speaker has become key to saving Kenya's electoral commission