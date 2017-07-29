Politics :  Anthony Scaramucci's wife reportedly filed for divorce because he was 'hell-bent' on joining Trump

The New York Post reported Friday that incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci's wife filed for divorce because of his political ambitions.

Citing "multiple sources," The Post's Page Six reported that Scaramucci's wife, Deidre Ball, filed for divorce after three years of marriage because of Scaramucci's efforts to get close to President Donald Trump.

Ball, who worked as a vice president for SkyBridge Capital, the firm founded by Scaramucci in 2005, reportedly "despises" Trump, according to the Page Six report.

Scaramucci and Ball were said to have started dating in 2011 and married in 2014.

"Deidre has left him and has filed for divorce," one source told The Post. "She liked the nice Wall Street life and their home on Long Island, not the insane world of DC. She is tired of his naked ambition, which is so enormous that it left her at her wits' end," the source said, according to the gossip publication. "She has left him even though they have two children together."

"Deidre is not a fan of Trump, and she hasn’t exactly been on board and supportive of Anthony and his push to get ... into the White House," another source said. "Anthony is focusing on his children, his work for the president and the American people. There is nothing more important to him."

"I don’t know who Deidre thought she was marrying but anyone who knows Anthony knows he’s an ambitious man."

Deidre's financial contributions to political operatives appear to reflect her disdain for Trump. Ball reportedly donated $5,400 to the campaign of Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York, a Democrat who publicly opposed Trump. Additionally, Deidre donated $10,800 to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and $2,700 to Jeb Bush's presidential campaign.

One source said that Scaramucci was "hell-bent" on gaining footing in the Trump administration. However, his plans were allegedly obstructed by former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, who resigned Friday amid reports of a long-standing feud between the two, and a growing sense of chaos from the constant infighting amongst Trump's senior aides.

Scaramucci was named the White House's communications director on June 21, which was immediately followed by White House press secretary Sean Spicer's resignation. Both Spicer and Priebus were said to have objected to Scaramucci's hiring, according to various media reports.

Scaramucci appeared to respond to reports of the divorce news by tweeting on Friday: "Leave civilians out of this. I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers & nothing more."

Allan Smith contributed to this report.