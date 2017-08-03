Politics :  Anthony Scaramucci will publicly address his firing from the White House during an online event

The former White House communications director was sent packing this week — days after he was hired — following a tumultuous few days in the Trump administration. His firing came almost immediately after former Homeland Security secretary John Kelly was sworn in as President Donald Trump's new White House chief of staff.

Former Fox News executive Bill Shine is reportedly quarterbacking Scaramucci's live event, CNN reported, and it will be aimed specifically at Trump's base, a group Scaramucci sought to cultivate from the White House before he was forced out.

Scaramucci lasted fewer than two weeks on Trump's staff, but the veteran Wall Streeter said he only expected to work in the Trump administration for six to nine months. He described himself as a "special-purpose vehicle" the White House initially brought in to "disrupt the culture of leaking and counterproductive infighting."

Scaramucci infamously joined the White House last month throwing fiery darts at chief strategist Steve Bannon, who he accused of trying to "suck his own c--k," and then-chief of staff, Reince Priebus, who Scaramucci publicly accused of leaking information to the news media.