Ann Coulter reportedly 'railed' at Trump behind closed doors

Politics Ann Coulter reportedly 'railed' at Trump behind closed doors

During a visit to the White House, Coulter reportedly told Trump that he "needed to focus more on his core supporters" a few weeks ago.

Ann Coulter. play

Ann Coulter.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Conservative pundit Ann Coulter has "railed" at President Donald Trump, The New York Times reports.

Coulter reportedly told Trump a few weeks ago that "he needed to focus more on his core supporters," according to The Times. Steve Bannon, Trump's chief White House strategist, brought Coulter to meet the president.

Even though the controversial commentator had been staunchly pro-Trump throughout the election, Coulter recently said that Trump needs to "be a man" by deciding whether or not to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump's recent public tirade against Sessions has drawn sharp criticism even among the President's core backers in conservative media circles.

"Reminder: It was Kushner's decision to fire Comey that brought the Independent Counsel, not Sessions recusing himself months earlier," Coulter tweeted on July 25.

