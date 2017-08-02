Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  All clear given after 5 bomb threats called into Norfolk Naval Station near 4 aircraft carriers

Politics All clear given after 5 bomb threats called into Norfolk Naval Station near 4 aircraft carriers

  • Published:

Base security swept the area with dogs which detected something in a vehicle around the USS Abraham Lincoln and Harry S. Truman aircraft carriers on Pier 14.

Norfolk, Virginia play

Norfolk, Virginia

(US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryan Weyers)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

All piers at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia have been cleared by security services after five bomb threats came in around on Wednesday morning, the Virginia Pilot reports.

Base security swept the area with dogs which detected something in a vehicle around the USS Abraham Lincoln and Harry S. Truman aircraft carriers on Pier 14, according to The Pilot.

A shelter-in-place order has also been placed on Piers holding the USS George Washington and the US Navy's new $13 billion USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which was commissioned just two weeks ago.

The Norfolk Naval Base represents one of the US Navy's most important bases and one of the few sites that can work on nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

Explosive ordnance disposal, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and base fire and emergency response teams have all responded, according to multiple outlets.

The incident follows an all-night search for an unidentified diver who witnesses reported swimming around the scene on Monday night. The search for the diver caused the base to go on lockdown at that time, according to WAVY, a local news station.

Top 3

1 Politics After the US had a shot at taking out Kim Jong Un, North Korea...bullet
2 Politics South Korea showed off a missile that could kill Kim Jong Un...bullet
3 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar...bullet

Politics

Clint Watts, who spearheaded Hamilton 68, garnered national media attention after testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee about Russia's ongoing cyber and propaganda war against the West.
Politics A new website named after a Founding Father is tracking Russian propaganda in real time
South Korean soldiers take part in an anti-terror drill in Seoul.
Politics The North Korea crisis will get more dangerous in August — it's also Trump's best chance for peace
President Donald Trump, flanked by Sen. Tom Cotton, R- Ark., left, and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, during the unveiling of legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration.
Politics Trump just unveiled a new plan to slash legal immigration
North Korea's July 28 launch of the Hwasong-14.
Politics Watch the video of North Korea's last ICBM crashing down in the ocean that has experts split