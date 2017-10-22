Politics :  Abdulrasheed Maina's reinstatement, is Nigeria losing the fight against corruption?

An exclusive investigation by a local media in Nigeria, Premium Times, has revealed Nigerian government may have started losing the corruption fight earlier than expected. This is as a fugitive government official, Mr Abdurrasheed Maina, was re-instated despite pending corruption trial.

The investigation stated Mr Maina has been secretly recalled and posted to head a directorate in the country’s Interior Ministry. A situation confirmed in a statement issued by Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzua on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

“Mr Maina was posted a few days ago to the Ministry of Interior by the Office of the Head of Service (HoS) in an Acting capacity to fill a vacancy created following the retirement of the Director heading the Human Resources Department in the Ministry,” said Mr Danbazua in the statement.

“It is understood that Maina’s last posting was with the Ministry of Interior, and that is probably why he was re-posted back to the Ministry,” the statement added.

Mr Maina was declared wanted in 2013 by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in connection with N2 pension scam in the Office of HoS of the Federation.

A check on the EFCC’s website shows Mr Maina is still wanted for the alleged stated crime.

“The public is hereby notified that Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina, former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for offences bordering on Procurement Fraud and Obtaining by False Pretence,” the EFCC stated on its website.

“Dark complexioned Maina is allegedly complicit in the over N 2 billion Pensions Biometric Scam in the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation. He remains at large after charges were filed against his accomplices.”

Maina was later dismissed in the same year by the Federal Civil Service Commission, following a recommendation by the Office of the Head of Service, for absconding from duty.

With this and other corruption cases, citizens are concerned about how it seems corruption is gaining upper hand in the country. Although President Buhari promised to fight the malice with all his willpower, but it looks like the table is now turning around.

Mrs Aisha Yesufu of the Bring Back our Girls (BBOG) has also raised concern over the presence of some powerful men in the current government, who are considered above the law and untouchable.

This situation among others is making the citizenry to ask why some corruption cases in the current government are yet to be resolved. It is their hope that the fight against corruption is not lost yet.