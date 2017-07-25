Politics :  'A VERY weak position': Trump continues his attack on Attorney General Jeff Sessions

"Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!," Trump tweeted.

"Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - 'quietly working to boost Clinton.' So where is the investigation A.G. @ seanhannity," Trump tweeted earlier in the morning, apparently attributing the quote to Fox News host Sean Hannity.

A former Alabama senator who was one of the earliest supporters of and an important surrogate for the Trump campaign, Sessions recused himself in March, after it was revealed that he had failed to disclose at least two meetings with Russia's ambassador to the US during the campaign.

The president called Sessions "beleaguered" in a tweet Monday.

"So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?" Trump tweeted.

It was later reported Monday by Axios that Trump is thinking about bringing former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on as Attorney General. The Associated Press also reported that Trump has spoken with his advisors about firing Sessions.

Axios reported Tuesday that Trump recently called a political associate and asked, "What would happen if I fired Sessions?"

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci seemed to publicly confirm the president's desire to be rid of his Attorney General, telling Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday that it's pretty apparent Trump wants Sessions gone.

In a remarkable admission during an interview with The New York Times last week, Trump said he would not have chosen Sessions to be attorney general had he known Sessions would recuse himself from the ongoing investigation into connections between Trump's campaign and Russia.

"Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job, and I would have picked somebody else," Trump told the Times.

Responding to Trump's comments last week, Sessions told reporters he planned to remain in his role "as long as that is appropriate."

Trump also took a shot at acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe on Tuesday, who's wife Dr. Jill McCabe was a Democratic candidate for Virginia State Senator in 2015.

"Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife!," Trump tweeted.

However, as NPR notes, Dr. McCabe actually received money from Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe's PAC. Additionally, McCabe was never in charge of any investigation into Hillary Clinton.