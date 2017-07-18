Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  A Republican senator jumped subway tracks to try to get away from reporters asking about the healthcare bill

A Republican senator jumped subway tracks to try to get away from reporters asking about the healthcare bill

  • Published:
Kansas senator Jerry Moran has been hounded by reporters since announcing Monday night that he wouldn't vote for the Republican healthcare bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act.

When confronted by reporters on Tuesday on Capitol Hill, Moran opted to jump across the tracks of the Senate subway to get away from them:

Sen. Jerry Moran jumped the tracks of the subway that connects Congressional buildings to get away from a crowd of reporters on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Moran, along with fellow Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, together doomed the BCRA when they announced Monday they would vote against a motion to proceed on the Senate Republican leadership's repeal-and-replace bill.

While Moran criticized the secretive process used to draft the bill and the fact it could roll back protections for people with preexisting conditions, Lee thought the BCRA didn't go far enough to rollback entitlements.

After the failure of the BCRA, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced plans to vote on only repealing the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, without replacing it at the same time. That plan was quickly scuttled as well when Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia all said they wouldn't vote for it.

Moran's dash across the tracks was unsuccessful, as journalists caught up to Moran. Associated Press photojournalist Andrew Harnik captured the media circus that ensued:

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)


But they caught him.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)


Moran escaped in an elevator (for now).

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)


