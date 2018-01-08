Home > Business Insider > Politics >

A popular New York home goods store has already sold out of its Oprah 2020 mugs

Politics A popular New York home goods store has already sold out of its Oprah 2020 mugs

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Oprah's Golden Globes speech has caused these mugs to fly off the shelves.

oprah winfrey play

oprah winfrey

(Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX via Associated Press)
  • Fishs Eddy in New York has already sold out of Oprah 2020 mugs, less than a day after talk show host Oprah Winfrey's rousing speech at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday.
  • The mugs were sold as part of a women's empowerment section at the store.
  • Winfrey is reportedly actively thinking about running for president in 2020.


After the popular New York City home goods store Fishs Eddy began selling mugs featuring talk show host Oprah Winfrey's face and the phrase "Oprah 2020" on them this past summer, they sold well, but didn't make a splash.

But after last night's speech at the Golden Globe awards that led the famous host to begin "actively" considering a 2020 presidential run, the Oprah mugs at Fishs Eddy flew off the shelves, and the store sold out of them by Monday morning, less than a day after the Hollywood awards ceremony.

“People were buying it because they had the option of it, but after last night, people came and were like 'Oh there's the Oprah mug, I'm going to get it,'" the store manager of Fishs Eddy told Business Insider. "So last night's speech definitely helped sell it."

The mug is part of the store's women's empowerment collection, and was featured alongside similar mugs honoring Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other powerful women.

Winfrey's speech at the Golden Globes championed the cause of women who had spoken out through the "Me Too" campaign that highlighted sexual assault and harassment.

"I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon, and when that new day finally dawns it will be because of a lot of magnificent women — many of whom are right here in this room tonight — and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time where nobody ever has to say 'me too' again," Winfrey said on Sunday.

Fishs Eddy is expected to get a new shipment of the Oprah 2020 mugs sometime next week.

