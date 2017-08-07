Politics :  A picture showing David Cameron posing with a Jeremy Corbyn fan at a music festival goes viral

LONDON — A picture David Cameron posing with a girl wearing a Jeremy Corbyn-themed jacket at a music festival has gone viral as the former prime minister enjoys his time away from politics.

The former Conservative Party leader and MP for Witney was pictured with a drink in one hand and a cigarette in the other at Wilderness festival, which took place close to his home in Oxfordshire at the weekend.

Cameron, who was UK prime minister from 2010 to 2016, is with fellow festival-goer Lucy Edwards, who can be seen wearing a jacket with the word Corbyn on the back, surrounded by a big pink heart.

The image was shared widely on social media after Edwards uploaded the picture to Instagram on Sunday night with the caption: "Couldn’t have even planned it. Big Dave C in the house, shame he can’t read."

Cameron was pictured at the same festival lurking in the background a selfie taken by Labour activist Vanessa Price.

"We took the selfie and then Steve looked at it and said, 'Oh my god, I think that's David Cameron.'

"I couldn't believe he was staring at the camera — I don't think he was having a good time," Price told the BBC.