Politics A photo of Trump and other leaders staring at Putin is going viral — but it's fake

The picture has made its rounds on Twitter.

(Screenshot via Twitter)
The G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany last week resulted in several newsworthy pictures.

Whether it was the official G20 photo which featured President Donald Trump on the sidelines, or the multitude of photos showing Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin interacting for the first time since Trump took office, there was no shortage of content for social media users to scrutinize.

One picture that made its rounds on Twitter featured a serious-faced Putin surrounded by other world leaders, all staring at him as if they were focused on something he was saying.

And Twitter had a lot to say about it:

The photo has been retweeted and liked upwards of tens of thousands of times on Twitter. There's just one problem. The picture being circulated is fake.

Here's the original:

While the original image was taken by Getty Images' Kayhan Ozer, other media agency photographers in attendance took similar photos of the moment.

